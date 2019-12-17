Maths competition success for Gower College Swansea students

Gower College Swansea recently entered a group of A Level students for the UKMT Senior Mathematics Challenge, a 90-minute multiple-choice competition aimed at learners from across the UK.

The Challenge encourages mathematical reasoning, precision of thought and fluency in using basic mathematical techniques to solve interesting problems.

The students brought home an impressive medals haul - eight achieved Gold, 16 brought home Silver and a further 11 won Bronze.

“This was an incredible set of results for our students,” says Curriculum Leader Jay Ramsurrun. “They all worked incredibly hard, alongside their lecturer Phil Mackie, to prepare for the challenge and they performed really well under pressure on the day.”

The winning students were:

Gold

Songyun Hu

Ryan Mattick

James Millan

Ioan Webber

Jiadong Chung

Ziqing Liao

Shitao Qu

Yanfeng Wang

Silver

Rosa Barrett

Jason Liu

Jack Spiller

George Edwards

Akil Al Khafaji

Hanlun Jiang

Rebecca Thompson

Luke Sarfas

Hangjie Lin

Qiang Wang

Jiaming Yang

Qiyu Wei

Benjamin Glover

Jian Xi Wang

Qingyu Chen

Bronze

