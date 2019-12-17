 
Maths competition success for Gower College Swansea students

Gower College Swansea recently entered a group of A Level students for the UKMT Senior Mathematics Challenge, a 90-minute multiple-choice competition aimed at learners from across the UK.

The Challenge encourages mathematical reasoning, precision of thought and fluency in using basic mathematical techniques to solve interesting problems.

The students brought home an impressive medals haul - eight achieved Gold, 16 brought home Silver and a further 11 won Bronze.

“This was an incredible set of results for our students,” says Curriculum Leader Jay Ramsurrun. “They all worked incredibly hard, alongside their lecturer Phil Mackie, to prepare for the challenge and they performed really well under pressure on the day.”

The winning students were:

Gold

  • Songyun Hu
  • Ryan Mattick
  • James Millan
  • Ioan Webber
  • Jiadong Chung
  • Ziqing Liao
  • Shitao Qu
  • Yanfeng Wang

Silver

  • Rosa Barrett
  • Jason Liu
  • Jack Spiller
  • George Edwards
  • Akil Al Khafaji
  • Hanlun Jiang
  • Rebecca Thompson
  • Luke Sarfas
  • Hangjie Lin
  • Qiang Wang
  • Jiaming Yang
  • Qiyu Wei
  • Benjamin Glover
  • Jian Xi Wang
  • Qingyu Chen

Bronze

  • Thomas Davies Jones
  • Ajay Bater
  • Adam Mason
  • Cameron Dyer
  • Bilaal Husain
  • Vrishank Shrivastava
  • Jacob Coates
  • Jessica Evans
  • Pakaloan Vamanan
  • Li Haoyang
  • Seoyeon Shim

