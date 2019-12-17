 
Tameside College joinery students plant the seeds of success

Details
Hits: 419
Carpentry and joinery students at Tameside College have been brightening up Beaufort Road campus with the help of community charity.

VIY (volunteer it yourself), an organisation which helps young people complete community woodwork projects in their local area, visited the college to help students construct a range of planters and flower beds.

Students worked with Sajid Mahmood and Imran Younas, mentors from the charity, to complete the project for over one day, using metal poles and wooden slats to create unique pieces. The workshop aimed to give students the skills to be creative and solve problems during their work.

Sajid, said: “It is brilliant to be here at Tameside College seeing students get involved. Everyone has different skills and abilities, but the projects that we run are about bringing those people together to learn something new and do good in the community. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed helping here today.”

Christopher Partington, carpentry and joinery teacher at Tameside College, said: “Having VIY with us for the day was great for the students. The project they completed was something different from their usual coursework, so it was exciting and giving back to the college community is something that we’d like to instill in the students.”

