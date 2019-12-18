 
FutureLearn announces the University of Surrey as new partner

Details
@UniOfSurrey has partnered with @FutureLearn

The University of Surrey has partnered with FutureLearn, the leading social learning platform, to expand the reach of its education provision and gain a digital advantage. The University, with its extensive pedagogical expertise and a research-led, professionally orientated curriculum,has released two MOOCs on the platform; Communicating with Diverse Audiences and Ethical Decision-Making in Care, which are available to join now, to begin learning in January 2020. 

The first of Surrey’s new online courses is Communicating with Diverse Audiences, designed for professionals looking to improve their ability to communicate across linguistic and cultural boundaries. Communicating efficiently at work is essential and in this course, participants will learn how to interpret different communicative behaviours, avoid communication bias, and build useful communicating strategies with their colleagues. 

The second is Ethical Decision-Making in Care, which explores the ethical issues that arise in daily healthcare and teaches the best practices for making moral decisions. The course is primarily aimed at caregivers, care assistants and nurses but will be of interest to anyone engaged in health and social care. Participants will consider different ethical frameworks, including human rights, virtue ethics and the ‘Four Principles’ of medical ethics: nonmaleficence, beneficence, justice, and respect for autonomy. By the end of the course, learners will be able to explain and apply the meaning of ‘ethics’ in relation to care, particularly in elder care scenarios. 

Both courses are free to join starting from the 6th of January, they are four weeks long and have been certified by the CPD Certification Service as conforming to continuing professional development. 

Nigel Smith, MD of courses and learning at FutureLearn, commented: 

“We’re delighted to be partnering with the University of Surrey, an outstanding institution who shares our commitment to practical learning and professional development. I am particularly excited about the launch of the two new courses, It’s fantastic that our partners can provide our learners with such relevant courses with real world application. I’m confident the University of Surrey will add great courses to our portfolio as well as be a great addition to our network of partners across the world.”

Professor Osama Khan, Vice-Provost, Education at the University of Surrey, said:

“The world is changing at an unprecedented rate for better where communities are connected through digital social and collaboration platforms. We, at the University of Surrey, are delighted to be part of the FutureLearn initiative offering two exciting MOOCs to the world community. This is one way we can connect with learners across the globe so they can receive Surrey education informed by the research undertaken by our talented academics. We have ambitious plans to expand our MOOCs and other online course delivery in the future, increasing access to Surrey Education across the globe.”

