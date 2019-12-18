 
New Acoustics Technician Apprenticeship Launches to Industry

Organisers behind a pioneering new apprenticeship in acoustics are launching the programme to industry.

Information about the Acoustics Technician Level 4 Apprenticeship programme is being presented at a cross-sector event, taking place in London on January 21.

The apprenticeship has been developed as an employer-led, industry initiative, with support from the Association of Noise Consultants (ANC) and the Institute of Acoustics (IOA).

Richard Grove, Acoustics Director at BDP, is Chairman of the working group which has developed the apprenticeship.

He said: “The new apprenticeship will help deliver the acousticians of the future, which are needed across a range of industries to meet demand.

“It will also bring benefits to the higher education sector, by acting as a feeder for degree courses, either under the apprenticeship route, or as a sponsored degree by a company.”

The Trailblazer Group behind the programme were recently presented with the Armstrong Next Generation Award at the John Connell Awards - organised by the Noise Abatement Society - for promoting and facilitating entry to the acoustics profession.

Mr Grove added: “Apprentices will have a clear, defined career path and the programme will offer opportunities for diversity and inclusion within the acoustics industry.

“We expect the first cohort of apprentices to start in 2020 and our hope is that employers support it.”

