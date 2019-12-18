The University of Law partners exclusively with learning management system Synap

The University of Law (ULaw) has announced that it is has entered an exclusive partnership with online learning platform, Synap.

Synap will form an integral part of an exciting suite of new programmes developed by the University to prepare students for the hip will enable ULaw students to access Synap through any mobile device, comprising SQE 1 assessment practice. This will be free of charge as part of the students’ study programme.

ULaw committed to the agreement on the grounds of the unique learning provision from Synap and the benefit this would have for students, in practice and in assessment, with a direct aim of enhancing pass rates for the SQE.

Professor Andrea Nollent, ULaw Vice-Chancellor and CEO, said:

“The University is delighted to announce Synap as our exclusive partner in providing the online learning platform for the SQE 1 assessment and our new BPC programme. Innovation for the improvement of learning is central to ULaw’s ethos and our students expect the best and latest tools, such as Synap, to enable them to achieve their goals.”

James Gupta, Founder and CEO of Synap, said:

“We always knew that Synap had potential in different fields. We’re incredibly excited to be working with The University of Law to bring this new approach to legal education and help their students to learn more in less time. Our own analytics have shown that users who follow our algorithms, perform twice as well as those who are also using Synap, but largely self-studying, and it would be very exciting to see this trend continue with ULaw students.”

About The University of Law (ULaw)

The University of Law is one of the longest-established specialist providers of legal education and training in the UK, with campuses in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Chester, Guildford, Leeds, Manchester and Nottingham as well as international campuses at GISMA in Berlin and in Hong Kong. You can also study ULaw courses at the University of East Anglia, The University of Exeter, The University of Reading and The University of Liverpool.

The University of Law’s market-leading Employability Service gives students access to work experience, pro bono opportunities and legal vacancies as soon as they accept their place. The result is excellent employability statistics: 97% of our full-time and accelerated UK/EEA LPC students who graduated in summer 2017 secured employment, a training contract or further study within nine months of successfully completing their course.

