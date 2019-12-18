 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The University of Law partners exclusively with learning management system Synap

Details
Hits: 229
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The University of Law (ULaw) has announced that it is has entered an exclusive partnership with online learning platform, Synap.

Synap will form an integral part of an exciting suite of new programmes developed by the University to prepare students for the hip will enable ULaw students to access Synap through any mobile device, comprising SQE 1 assessment practice. This will be free of charge as part of the students’ study programme.

ULaw committed to the agreement on the grounds of the unique learning provision from Synap and the benefit this would have for students, in practice and in assessment, with a direct aim of enhancing pass rates for the SQE.

Professor Andrea Nollent, ULaw Vice-Chancellor and CEO, said:

“The University is delighted to announce Synap as our exclusive partner in providing the online learning platform for the SQE 1 assessment and our new BPC programme. Innovation for the improvement of learning is central to ULaw’s ethos and our students expect the best and latest tools, such as Synap, to enable them to achieve their goals.”

James Gupta, Founder and CEO of Synap, said:

“We always knew that Synap had potential in different fields. We’re incredibly excited to be working with The University of Law to bring this new approach to legal education and help their students to learn more in less time. Our own analytics have shown that users who follow our algorithms, perform twice as well as those who are also using Synap, but largely self-studying, and it would be very exciting to see this trend continue with ULaw students.”

About The University of Law (ULaw)

The University of Law is one of the longest-established specialist providers of legal education and training in the UK, with campuses in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Chester, Guildford, Leeds, Manchester and Nottingham as well as international campuses at GISMA in Berlin and in Hong Kong. You can also study ULaw courses at the University of East Anglia, The University of Exeter, The University of Reading and The University of Liverpool.

The University of Law’s market-leading Employability Service gives students access to work experience, pro bono opportunities and legal vacancies as soon as they accept their place. The result is excellent employability statistics: 97% of our full-time and accelerated UK/EEA LPC students who graduated in summer 2017 secured employment, a training contract or further study within nine months of successfully completing their course.

Advertisement

Barnet and Southgate College Hairdressing staff volunteer for Crisis at Christmas
Sector News
College Hairdressing staff @barnetsouthgate volunteer for @crisis_uk a
Â£2.6million @PlymUni project helps Devon enterprises respond to the climate emergency
Sector News
Enterprises across the South West constantly have to adapt in the face
Funding for arts in schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2019/12/18/funding-for-arts-in-schools/Fu

You may also be interested in these articles:

Students create Barking and Dagenham Love London float for TV parade
Sector News
@BarkingCollege Students create Barking and Dagenham Love London float
Barnet and Southgate College Hairdressing staff volunteer for Crisis at Christmas
Sector News
College Hairdressing staff @barnetsouthgate volunteer for @crisis_uk a
£2.6million @PlymUni project helps Devon enterprises respond to the climate emergency
Sector News
Enterprises across the South West constantly have to adapt in the face
Funding for arts in schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2019/12/18/funding-for-arts-in-schools/Fu
New Acoustics Technician Apprenticeship Launches to Industry
Sector News
Organisers behind a pioneering new apprenticeship in acoustics are lau
UK workers eager to upskill due to #automation
Sector News
New research out today from PwC reveals that, despite an appetite and
From homeless shelter to success at Middlesbrough College
Sector News
Vince hopes to inspire others with his storyA LIFE-CHANGING move to th
Barking & Dagenham College Students raise money for cancer charity
Sector News
Beauty, hair and media make-up students from The Technical Skills Acad
Artificial Intelligence could add £232bn to UK GDP by 2030
Sector News
UK GDP could be around 10% higher in 2030 as a result of #ArtificialIn
Providing mental health training for RAF veterans and the families of RAF veterans
Sector News
Portsmouth technology firm attend the annual #ICAPCharityDayLocal tech
Cardiff and Vale College launches its biggest ever range of part-time courses
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College has unveiled its biggest ever range of part-t
England’s universities world class, but pockets of poor provision letting students down
Sector News
England’s universities and colleges have a deservedly world class re

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page