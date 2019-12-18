 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Students create Barking and Dagenham Love London float for TV parade

Details
Hits: 200
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
The Mayor of Barking & Dagenham Cllr. Peter Chand taking part in a secret unveiling of the float with the college students and staff who worked on it

@BarkingCollege Students create Barking and Dagenham Love London float for TV parade

 

Students from Barking & Dagenham College put their design skills into action by creating a stunning float for London’s New Year’s Day Parade (LNYDP) 2020.

 The float will represent the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham in the televised competition against all the other London boroughs.

Entries are judged on who best represents the LNYDP theme, which this year is ‘London Loves Life’. The college’s take on the theme is ‘Sporting Life and Wellbeing in the Borough’.

Several students from across the College helped with the float’s design and construction: Creative arts students completed work experience drawing, designing and painting to a client brief sent from the Mayor’s office. Carpentry and painting and decorating students helped with the actual construction of the designs.

 The float was kept under secure wraps during its creation with the Mayor of Barking & Dagenham Cllr. Peter Chand taking part in a secret unveiling at the College on 18th December.

Paul Schofield, Curriculum Manager at the College comments: “This was a fantastic group effort, led by the tech team who have worked solidly with the lecturers and the students to finish this year’s entry. Well done to all and fingers crossed that we win this year!”

All prize money will be given to charities of the Borough’s choosing. The Borough Competition has been an integral part of the Parade since 1997 and over that time, the competition has raised well over £1 million for very worthwhile causes.

The Parade promises over 10,000 participants from the USA, UK, Europe and beyond, a street audience of over 500,000 and our TV audience, which reached more than 300,000,000 in 2018.

Advertisement

Barnet and Southgate College Hairdressing staff volunteer for Crisis at Christmas
Sector News
College Hairdressing staff @barnetsouthgate volunteer for @crisis_uk a
Â£2.6million @PlymUni project helps Devon enterprises respond to the climate emergency
Sector News
Enterprises across the South West constantly have to adapt in the face
Funding for arts in schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2019/12/18/funding-for-arts-in-schools/Fu

You may also be interested in these articles:

The University of Law partners exclusively with learning management system Synap
Sector News
The University of Law (ULaw) has announced that it is has entered an e
Barnet and Southgate College Hairdressing staff volunteer for Crisis at Christmas
Sector News
College Hairdressing staff @barnetsouthgate volunteer for @crisis_uk a
£2.6million @PlymUni project helps Devon enterprises respond to the climate emergency
Sector News
Enterprises across the South West constantly have to adapt in the face
Funding for arts in schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2019/12/18/funding-for-arts-in-schools/Fu
New Acoustics Technician Apprenticeship Launches to Industry
Sector News
Organisers behind a pioneering new apprenticeship in acoustics are lau
UK workers eager to upskill due to #automation
Sector News
New research out today from PwC reveals that, despite an appetite and
From homeless shelter to success at Middlesbrough College
Sector News
Vince hopes to inspire others with his storyA LIFE-CHANGING move to th
Barking & Dagenham College Students raise money for cancer charity
Sector News
Beauty, hair and media make-up students from The Technical Skills Acad
Artificial Intelligence could add £232bn to UK GDP by 2030
Sector News
UK GDP could be around 10% higher in 2030 as a result of #ArtificialIn
Providing mental health training for RAF veterans and the families of RAF veterans
Sector News
Portsmouth technology firm attend the annual #ICAPCharityDayLocal tech
Cardiff and Vale College launches its biggest ever range of part-time courses
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College has unveiled its biggest ever range of part-t
England’s universities world class, but pockets of poor provision letting students down
Sector News
England’s universities and colleges have a deservedly world class re

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page