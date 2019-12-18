@BarkingCollege Students create Barking and Dagenham Love London float for TV parade

Students from Barking & Dagenham College put their design skills into action by creating a stunning float for London’s New Year’s Day Parade (LNYDP) 2020.

The float will represent the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham in the televised competition against all the other London boroughs.

Entries are judged on who best represents the LNYDP theme, which this year is ‘London Loves Life’. The college’s take on the theme is ‘Sporting Life and Wellbeing in the Borough’.

Several students from across the College helped with the float’s design and construction: Creative arts students completed work experience drawing, designing and painting to a client brief sent from the Mayor’s office. Carpentry and painting and decorating students helped with the actual construction of the designs.

The float was kept under secure wraps during its creation with the Mayor of Barking & Dagenham Cllr. Peter Chand taking part in a secret unveiling at the College on 18th December.

Paul Schofield, Curriculum Manager at the College comments: “This was a fantastic group effort, led by the tech team who have worked solidly with the lecturers and the students to finish this year’s entry. Well done to all and fingers crossed that we win this year!”

All prize money will be given to charities of the Borough’s choosing. The Borough Competition has been an integral part of the Parade since 1997 and over that time, the competition has raised well over £1 million for very worthwhile causes.

The Parade promises over 10,000 participants from the USA, UK, Europe and beyond, a street audience of over 500,000 and our TV audience, which reached more than 300,000,000 in 2018.

