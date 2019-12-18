 
Barnet and Southgate College Hairdressing staff volunteer for Crisis at Christmas

Details
College Hairdressing staff @barnetsouthgate volunteer for @crisis_uk at Christmas

Hair and beauty students and staff from Barnet and Southgate College are once again supporting Crisis this Christmas, volunteering their time for a number of fundraising activities

Crisis is the UK national charity for single homeless people. The charity offers year-round education, employment, housing and well-being services from centres across London, Newcastle, Oxford, Edinburgh and Merseyside, called Crisis Skylight Centres. The charity was originally formed in 1967, as an urgent response to the growing homelessness crisis. Since then they have helped tens of thousands of people out of homelessness, and campaigned for change.

Barnet and Southgate College hairdressing lecturers Julie Hennessy and Selasi Okudzeto (pictured left to right) are both volunteering their time at the Crisis Centre in North London from 23rd to 26th December helping to support rough sleepers over the Christmas period. They will be cutting and styling hair and supporting clients with any hand and feet cleansing treatments they require.

Julie Hennessy, Hairdressing tutor from Barnet and Southgate College said:

“This is my fifth year volunteering for Crisis and it’s my chance to give something back to the most vulnerable people in our society. At this time of year especially it has been inspiring telling the students what we’ll be doing and fundraising at our end of term Christmas party. It’s amazing what a hair-cut can do to help improve the self- esteem of someone who is sleeping rough at this time of year. It makes you realise how fortunate we are and what we take for granted over the Christmas period.”

Hair and Beauty students and staff based at the College’s Colindale Campus will also be raising money for Crisis at their end of year Christmas parties on 18th and 19th December 2019.

