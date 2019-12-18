https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2019/12/18/funding-for-arts-in-schools/

Yesterday, Tuesday 18 December, the Tate Group issued a press notice saying there is a lack of resource for arts subjects in schools. This was covered today by the I News.

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

We will have provided £500 million to music and the arts between 2016 and 2020, making it the second highest funded element of the curriculum behind PE. The proportion of young people taking at least one arts GCSE since 2010 has remained broadly stable, with a small increase between 2018 and 2019.

We want young people to learn creative skills and widen their horizons, so we will also be offering an arts premium to secondary schools to fund enriching activities for all pupils.