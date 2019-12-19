#AchieveMore with your Careers Strategy

One of Futures’ Enterprise Coordinators, Caroline Tomlinson has been working with Derrymount School Careers Leader, Tim Meek, in engaging with the Careers Strategy and trying to achieve the #GatsbyBenchmarks through engagement with businesses.

Part of this work was a careers fair for the students at the school to showcase the work and study routes open specifically to students from SEND schools. All students received support in advance for the event or were accompanied by support staff and teachers to ensure that they received the very most out of the event, and felt confident doing so.

As a member of the local SEND school careers support network, Tim opened up the fair not only to his own students and their parents, but also timetabled slots for students from the various local SEND schools to attend. They were involved in helping at the event in a number of roles, as well as preparing cakes in advance for exhibitors and visitors.

There were exhibitors from Nottingham College, Portland College, Landmarks, the police, DWP, a local company called Food Service Group and also some ex-students who had successfully entered the world of work. One exhibitor commented, “I think this is the best careers fair I’ve been to, I’ve been talking all afternoon.”

From the constant buzz in the room and the queues to speak to some of the exhibitors, it was clear the students really benefited from the event in terms of accessing information and enjoyed themselves.

“It’s fantastic to see schools responding to the needs of their students, ensuring they have successful progression routes when they leave school. The impact on students’ lives is enormous from this kind of event.” said Caroline Tomlinson.

