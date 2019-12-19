 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

#AchieveMore with your Careers Strategy

Details
Hits: 243
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

One of Futures’ Enterprise Coordinators, Caroline Tomlinson has been working with Derrymount School Careers Leader, Tim Meek, in engaging with the Careers Strategy and trying to achieve the #GatsbyBenchmarks through engagement with businesses.

Part of this work was a careers fair for the students at the school to showcase the work and study routes open specifically to students from SEND schools. All students received support in advance for the event or were accompanied by support staff and teachers to ensure that they received the very most out of the event, and felt confident doing so.

As a member of the local SEND school careers support network, Tim opened up the fair not only to his own students and their parents, but also timetabled slots for students from the various local SEND schools to attend. They were involved in helping at the event in a number of roles, as well as preparing cakes in advance for exhibitors and visitors.

There were exhibitors from Nottingham College, Portland College, Landmarks, the police, DWP, a local company called Food Service Group and also some ex-students who had successfully entered the world of work. One exhibitor commented, “I think this is the best careers fair I’ve been to, I’ve been talking all afternoon.”

From the constant buzz in the room and the queues to speak to some of the exhibitors, it was clear the students really benefited from the event in terms of accessing information and enjoyed themselves.

“It’s fantastic to see schools responding to the needs of their students, ensuring they have successful progression routes when they leave school. The impact on students’ lives is enormous from this kind of event.” said Caroline Tomlinson.

Advertisement

HECSU Prospects: Work experience key to tackling skills shortages
Sector News
Work experience is key to tackling skills shortages, according to anal
BIG FUNDS RAISED FOR UPSKILLING UGANDA
Sector News
Big hearted students and staff at @S_ERC (South Eastern Regional Colle
Nisai Group joining forces with Danielle Brown to provide golden personal development opportunities
Sector News
@NisaiLearning joining forces with @danibrownmbe to provide golden per

You may also be interested in these articles:

HECSU Prospects: Work experience key to tackling skills shortages
Sector News
Work experience is key to tackling skills shortages, according to anal
BIG FUNDS RAISED FOR UPSKILLING UGANDA
Sector News
Big hearted students and staff at @S_ERC (South Eastern Regional Colle
Nisai Group joining forces with Danielle Brown to provide golden personal development opportunities
Sector News
@NisaiLearning joining forces with @danibrownmbe to provide golden per
Confirmed restoration of bursaries for student nurses
Sector News
Following the government’s confirmation that it plans to restore bur
AAT partners with PSI Services (UK) Limited (PSI) to provide online assessment platform
Sector News
AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) is pleased to announce tha
Boost for young people with learning disabilities as expansion of West London internship programme announced
Sector News
West London has some of the most successful Supported Internship progr
Imperial graduate named one of Europe’s most innovative entrepreneurs
Sector News
Leslie Nooteboom, co-founder of Humanising Autonomy, has been named as
Get ‘Fired Up’ for National Apprenticeship Week 2020 #NAW2020
Sector News
Employers are asked to open their doors in a nationwide series of #Loo
What was the Best Year for Britain in the past decade?
Sector News
The year 2012 has been named the ‘Best Year’ of the 2010s, accordi
Where Is The Best Place For Teachers In Europe?
Sector News
Totally Money have created an interactive report looking into a number
£2.6million @PlymUni project helps Devon enterprises respond to the climate emergency
Sector News
Enterprises across the South West constantly have to adapt in the face
Funding for arts in schools
Sector News
Visual art in the core curriculum for all not just the privately educa

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Stefan Drew
Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy CPD Courses is now a featured video. 2 hours 11 minutes ago
Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy CPD Courses

Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy...

How to Improve FE Funding and Income Levels Explained By Stefan Drew https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/

Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew shared a video in channel. 2 hours 14 minutes ago

Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy CPD Courses

Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy...

How to Improve FE Funding and Income Levels Explained By Stefan Drew https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/

Sofia Tsekoura
Sofia Tsekoura has published a new article: Nisai Group joining forces with Danielle Brown to provide golden personal development opportunities 2 hours 34 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page