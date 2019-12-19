 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Get ‘Fired Up’ for National Apprenticeship Week 2020 #NAW2020

Details
Hits: 273
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Employers are asked to open their doors in a nationwide series of #LookBeyond events to bring apprentices, parents and teachers together and fire up conversation around apprenticeships

National Apprenticeship Week 2020 will take place from 3 to 9 February next year. For the first time, the week has been extended to include the weekend, giving the entire apprenticeship community more opportunity to get involved with activities.

Toolkits are now available, so supporters of National Apprenticeship Week 2020 can start thinking about how they can get involved, to encourage parents, teachers, employers and young people to ‘Look Beyond’, and celebrate the diversity and value that apprenticeships bring to employers, apprentices and communities across England today.

We are encouraging the apprenticeship community to get behind the week in a number of ways:

Advertisement

HECSU Prospects: Work experience key to tackling skills shortages
Sector News
Work experience is key to tackling skills shortages, according to anal
BIG FUNDS RAISED FOR UPSKILLING UGANDA
Sector News
Big hearted students and staff at @S_ERC (South Eastern Regional Colle
Nisai Group joining forces with Danielle Brown to provide golden personal development opportunities
Sector News
@NisaiLearning joining forces with @danibrownmbe to provide golden per

  • Employers: support our ‘Making Impact’ theme by hosting events in the workplace, over the course of the week, with parent panels, workplace tours, apprentice and manager Q&As and presentations from current and past apprentices. Employers can also join the #AskAnEmployer Q&A on Twitter, taking place from 12 to 2pm on Thursday 6 February
  • Apprentices: encourage your employer to host an event for potential apprentices and parents and take part in our social media ‘Making Impact’ activity by sharing graphics and content with your followers. Apprentices can also join the #AskAnApprentice Q&A on Twitter, taking place from 12 to 2pm on Wednesday 5 February
  • Teachers: join the Big Assembly broadcast, taking place on 3 February and host a parents evening with experts, including the Apprenticeship Support and Knowledge for Schools and Colleges programme, current apprentices and parents of apprentices
  • Parents: share your experience of having a child complete an apprenticeship and the benefits you’ve seen it deliver for them, either in your local school, child’s workplace or across social media channels; please also encourage your child to share their positive apprenticeship experiences where they can too.

You may also be interested in these articles:

HECSU Prospects: Work experience key to tackling skills shortages
Sector News
Work experience is key to tackling skills shortages, according to anal
BIG FUNDS RAISED FOR UPSKILLING UGANDA
Sector News
Big hearted students and staff at @S_ERC (South Eastern Regional Colle
Nisai Group joining forces with Danielle Brown to provide golden personal development opportunities
Sector News
@NisaiLearning joining forces with @danibrownmbe to provide golden per
#AchieveMore with your Careers Strategy
Sector News
One of Futures’ Enterprise Coordinators, Caroline Tomlinson has been
Confirmed restoration of bursaries for student nurses
Sector News
Following the government’s confirmation that it plans to restore bur
AAT partners with PSI Services (UK) Limited (PSI) to provide online assessment platform
Sector News
AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) is pleased to announce tha
Boost for young people with learning disabilities as expansion of West London internship programme announced
Sector News
West London has some of the most successful Supported Internship progr
Imperial graduate named one of Europe’s most innovative entrepreneurs
Sector News
Leslie Nooteboom, co-founder of Humanising Autonomy, has been named as
What was the Best Year for Britain in the past decade?
Sector News
The year 2012 has been named the ‘Best Year’ of the 2010s, accordi
Where Is The Best Place For Teachers In Europe?
Sector News
Totally Money have created an interactive report looking into a number
£2.6million @PlymUni project helps Devon enterprises respond to the climate emergency
Sector News
Enterprises across the South West constantly have to adapt in the face
Funding for arts in schools
Sector News
Visual art in the core curriculum for all not just the privately educa

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Stefan Drew
Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy CPD Courses is now a featured video. 2 hours 11 minutes ago
Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy CPD Courses

Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy...

How to Improve FE Funding and Income Levels Explained By Stefan Drew https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/

Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew shared a video in channel. 2 hours 15 minutes ago

Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy CPD Courses

Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy...

How to Improve FE Funding and Income Levels Explained By Stefan Drew https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/

Sofia Tsekoura
Sofia Tsekoura has published a new article: Nisai Group joining forces with Danielle Brown to provide golden personal development opportunities 2 hours 35 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page