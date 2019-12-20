 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

South Eastern Regional College Sport students host Futsal Tournament

Details
Hits: 172
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Level 3 Sports students, Team Lisburn 2A, are crowned overall winners of South Eastern Regional College’s Inter-Campus Futsal Tournament 2019. Back row (L-R) Ciaran McCutcheon, Jamie Foster, Curtis Dunlop, Matty Strain, Paddy Bustard and Jack Reid. Front row (L-R) Ali McMullan, Jake Corbett.

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Sport students recently hosted an Inter-Campus Futsal Tournament at Lisburn Racquets club.

The students were tasked with planning, organising and running the event as part of their project-based learning which is embedded into their course. SERC students from various courses within the College from all four main campuses took part in the sporting event.

Winners of the tournament were Team Lisburn 2A from Level 3 Sports and Player of the Tournament was awarded to Conor Doran, a Level 2 Plumbing student.

Jackie Finney, Sports lecturer at SERC said, “Organising and implementing a sporting event allows our students to have the opportunity to get hands on experience learning practical skills such as teamwork, problem solving and time management which are necessary for any career path.

She continued, “The students worked tirelessly to ensure this was an enjoyable and successful event. The feedback from participants has been excellent and we are so pleased that everyone had a great time.”

Advertisement

FE News Article Submission and Style Guide
Sector News
Thought Leadership Writing & Style Guide for Exclusive Content on
Coleg yn lansio Academi Addysgu
Sector News
Ydych chi erioed wedi meddwl sut brofiad fyddai bod yn rhan o dÃ®m aro
College launches Teaching Academy
Sector News
Ever wondered what it would be like to be part of an award-winning tea

You may also be interested in these articles:

FE News Article Submission and Style Guide
Sector News
Thought Leadership Writing & Style Guide for Exclusive Content on
Coleg yn lansio Academi Addysgu
Sector News
Ydych chi erioed wedi meddwl sut brofiad fyddai bod yn rhan o dîm aro
College launches Teaching Academy
Sector News
Ever wondered what it would be like to be part of an award-winning tea
Life Changing Trip To South Africa for North Kent College Students
Sector News
North Kent College welcomed home a lucky group of students and accompa
South Eastern Regional College and PCSP join forces for Drug Awareness Project
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Students’ Union, in partne
Brecon Beacons College Students Give Helping Hand to Neighbouring School
Sector News
Sports Science students Iwan Evans and Caine Ballentine Price have bot
CT Skills helped over 1,400 unemployed East Midlands residents land job interviews in 2019
Sector News
@CTSkills are ending 2019 on a high!East Midlands based training provi
Nesta invests £1m in workforce platform Profinda
Sector News
@Nesta_UK Impact Investments supports businesses like @ProFinda which
A City College Plymouth Decorating Student to Train for ‘Skills Olympics’
Sector News
@cityplym Decorating Student to Train for @WorldSkillsUK A City Colle
Former Barnsley College Construction student wins Gold at national competition
Sector News
Former @barnsleycollege apprentice, Adam Batty, is celebrating after w
Barking & Dagenham College supports women into construction
Sector News
@BarkingCollege supports #WomenIntoConstructionBarking & Dagenham
Middlesbrough College students turn into Santa’s helpers to spread festive cheer
Sector News
@MbroCollege students turn into Santa’s helpers to spread #FestiveCh

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page