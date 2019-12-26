 
Researcher and activist receives CBE for 50-year career combatting violence against women

Professor Hague, along with Dr Ellen Malos, founded the University's Centre for Gender and Violence Research in 1990 (previously known as the Violence Against Women Research Group). The Centre, based in the School for Policy Studies, plays a key role in researching gender-based violence in this country and internationally, and developing new policy and practice initiatives.

Among her many achievements, Professor Hague has produced more than 130 publications, including eight books, on violence against women. She is especially known for influential research on raising the voices of women survivors of violence, on multi-agency work, on disabled women and domestic abuse, and on 'honour'-based violence.

She has worked internationally on the issue in many countries, including South Africa, Iraqi Kurdistan, India, Uganda and Mexico, shaping policy and practice, led by women's organisations in the country concerned, while giving a voice to abused women and children.

Professor Hague, who retired in 2012 after working at the University for 22 years, said: "I would like to accept this CBE in honour of all the survivors of violence with whom I have worked over nearly 50 years as an activist, practitioner, researcher and Professor of Violence Against Women Studies.

"This CBE recognises the importance of research and activism in order to make the world a safer place for women and children. I hope such an honour brings recognition for this issue and raises its profile with the public, survivors of violence, academics, activists and policy makers.

"I am proud to have played a part in this long struggle and that the University has supported the work of myself and others at the Centre."

It's the latest accolade for researchers in the Centre for Gender and Violence Research.

Professor Marianne Hester was awarded an OBE for her outstanding research towards the prevention of domestic violence in 2012. Her work has directly influenced health, criminal justice and family policy and practice in the UK, Europe and other countries.

And in 2013, Professor Hague was awarded the Emma Humphreys Memorial Special Prize for her life's work on violence against women.

