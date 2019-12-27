Former Lord Mayor receives knighthood in New Year’s Honours

Former Lord Mayor of the City of London, Peter Estlin, has been awarded a knighthood for services to international business, inclusion and skills in the New Year’s Honours.

Peter was commended for his work as Lord Mayor in 2018-2019, during which he visited 47 cities in 26 countries to promote the UK financial and professional services sector.

He also launched future.now, a new coalition of leading companies, digital skills providers and charities working in collaboration with government to empower everyone to thrive in a digital UK.

Peter was also recognised for his efforts to support the charitable and voluntary sectors, including his Lord Mayor’s Appeal and as a founder patron of OnSide Youth Zones.

Peter Estlin said:

“I am truly honoured to be awarded a knighthood in the New Year’s Honours.”

“I am also truly grateful to all those who supported my efforts to promote the sheer scale of innovation taking place across the UK, as well as those joining me in ensuring the UK rises to the challenges and opportunities of the digital revolution.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page