City of London Corporation staff recognised in New Year’s Honours

Two City of London Corporation staff members have been honoured in the New Year’s Honours.

Geoff Pick, Director of the London Metropolitan Archives (LMA), has been awarded an OBE for services to the management of records and archives in the capital.

Geoff joined the LMA in 1986 and became Director in 2013, having worked as a professional archivist since 1978. Under his direction, the LMA has played a pioneering role in areas such as digital archiving, engaging with the public and promoting diversity through work with the LBTQ+ and BAME communities.

Geoff Pick said:

“I’m delighted to receive this honour. Having worked as an archivist for over 40 years, I know how important it is to maintain London’s historical record, safeguarding knowledge, improving understanding, inspiring participation, and supporting good public governance. I’d like to thank my colleagues and family for their support over the decades.”

Carol Boswarthack, Head of Barbican and Community Libraries at the City of London Corporation, was also recognised with an MBE.

Carol first started working as a library assistant in Tower Hamlets when she was 16. She joined the City Corporation in 2007, having also worked for the London boroughs of Camden, Waltham Forest and Redbridge.

Carol Boswarthack, Head of Barbican and Community Libraries at the City of London Corporation, said:

“It’s a real privilege to be honoured for a job that I’ve loved all my life. It’s been a delight to work with members of all our communities to make sure libraries stay relevant for everyone.

“This is an honour for all our staff and anybody who works in any library, anywhere.”

John Barradell, Town Clerk and Chief Executive of the City of London Corporation, added:

“I would like to congratulate Geoff and Carol for being deservedly recognised in the New Year’s Honours. They have both played an important role in delivering services that benefit local communities across London and represent the very best of City Corporation staff.”

