Congratulations to Newtown College's High Flyer – Ffion Jones

Details
Health and Social Care Student Ffion Jones from Newtown College proves she’s among the most talented in the UK after being shortlisted as a Finalist at the British Education Awards 2020.

Ffion who recently won the Montgomery Society Award has been invited to attend the British Education Awards ceremony on Thursday 30th January 2020 at the Hilton Manchester in recognition of her brilliant academic results and extracurricular success within Health and Social Care.

Ffion’s work ethic is second to none and she has already achieved a Bronze Award for the BTEC Child, Health and Social Care Student of the Year Awards in 2019 to recognise her outstanding dedication and commitment to the subject.

Ffion combined studying for her BTEC qualification alongside two part-time jobs, being a Dementia Friends Champion, raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Society, being a Police Cadet with Dyfed Powys Police, a Cadet Leader at Newtown’s St. Johns Centre, carried out work placements at Bethshan Nursing home in Newtown and at Newtown Hospital, completed bronze and silver Duke of Edinburgh awards and somehow still managed 100% attendance, achieving three Distinction Star grades which is the equivalent of three A*s at A-Level.

Ffion is also on track to becoming a Police Officer after recently becoming a Special Constable with Dyfed Powys Police.

Lecturer for Health and Social Care, Sarah Eskins added: “Ffion fully deserves her place at the British Education Awards and we are all rooting for her.”

