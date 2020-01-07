 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Joseph Wright Centre Celebrates Student Achievements

Details
Hits: 101
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

JWC celebration 2019 2

The achievements of students at Derby College Group’s Joseph Wright Centre have been officially recognised at a celebration evening.

Students who have either graduated from or are continuing their studies for A levels, Creative or Digital programmes at JWC were presented with subject prizes at the annual event.

The event opened with a welcome from Kanish Jones who studied at JWC ten years ago, worked in the telecommunications industry and has now returned to the College on placement as part of her teacher training.

Award winners included Lauren Tolan (19) from Swanwick who won the A level Biology prize and is now studying Dentistry at the University of Manchester.

Ethan Lee (20) from Breaston won the A level English Language prize and is studying Neuroscience and Psychology at the University of Nottingham.

Uther Naysmith (19) from Matlock won the A level French and History prizes.  He is now studying Law at Christ Church, University of Oxford.

Meanwhile John Hitchcock (19) from Crich won the Level three Extended Diploma in Applied Science Award.  He is working as a Higher Apprentice with Applied Inspection in Chesterfield which specialises in non-destructive testing.

DCG Vice Principal Kate Martin concluded: “This is our annual celebration to mark the achievements of students across the Academic, Arts and Digital curriculum at the Joseph Wright Centre.

“The college opened in 2005 and has gone from strength to strength.

“It has been wonderful to see the students who left us last summer and fascinating to hear how they are now doing having progressed onto university, higher apprenticeships or work.”

Advertisement

South Eastern Regional College Shortlisted for four Irish Educational Awards
Sector News
#BetterOffAtSERC - South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has been shor
Skills for work: Â£3,000,000 In Tech Innovation Grants awarded
Sector News
Seventeen projects will receive funding thanks to a series of funding
School breakfast programme and student loan repayments
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/06/school-breakfast-programme-and

You may also be interested in these articles:

South Eastern Regional College Shortlisted for four Irish Educational Awards
Sector News
#BetterOffAtSERC - South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has been shor
Skills for work: £3,000,000 In Tech Innovation Grants awarded
Sector News
Seventeen projects will receive funding thanks to a series of funding
Limavady student wins North West heat of the Springboard FutureChef competition
Sector News
Cassius Clapton has the perfect ingredient to become a #FutureChefA st
School breakfast programme and student loan repayments
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/06/school-breakfast-programme-and
Henley Students Collaborate with Phillip Schofield for ITV show
Sector News
@Henleycol Students Collaborate with Phillip @Schofe for @ITV show ‘
D-Tech International awarded a place on ESPO’s Library Solutions and Systems framework
Sector News
Library technology provider, D-Tech International Ltd, has been awarde
Academic research group builds skills for future of nuclear decommissioning
Sector News
The NDA is working with industry and funding partners to support a £9
The wellbeing of the education workforce in England
Sector News
#FE Lecturers 2020 - High levels of #anxiety and low levels of #wellbe
Sports stars share their stories with UK students
Sector News
FORGET PHYSICAL FITNESS: 2020 is the Year for #EmotionalFitness say Sp
Derbyshire High Sheriff Visits Derby College Group’s Broomfield Hall
Sector News
Lord Burlington, Derbyshire’s High Sheriff and Chancellor of the Uni
More businesses should offer supported internships to young people with special needs
Sector News
#SupportedInternship programmes offer valuable work experience to impr
New Essential Digital Skills - Booking now open for CPD events
Sector News
Booking has opened for the Education and Training Foundation’s (ETF)

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page