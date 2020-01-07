 
NWRC’s Faye Deering announced as winner of Aloysius Fund for Theatre Bursary

Details
Hits: 20
Portrush actor Faye Deering has been awarded a special new Theatre Bursary by The Playhouse.

She has been awarded The Aloysius Fund for Theatre, which offers £1000 funding for a local talent toward Music Theatre Education.

Faye, who recently moved from Portrush to Derry~Londonderry, is studying her 2nd year of a HND in Performing Arts at North West Regional College.

Her previous work includes various ensemble roles in Ballywillan Drama Group productions including ‘My Fair Lady’ and ‘Little Shop of Horrors’, Along with completing the Set Ready course with the National Youth Film Academy this summer and jobs through the Extras Department.

Open for candidates aged 16-50 who need financial support to follow their theatre dreams, the fund was open to anyone wanting to further their theatre careers, by fund accommodation or travel to auditions, expert singing, dancing or acting lessons, or help with higher education fees.

Ten competitive places were on offer, and each successful candidate competed for a Bursary of £1000 toward Music Theatre Education, and receive intense training / rehearsal with a Professional Production team working toward a performance of Chicago, the Musical, which just completed a sold-out run at The Playhouse.

Faye performed the role of Merry Murderess in the production, which was praised as “breath taking” and “fabulous” take on the Broadway hit, which left audiences “on the edge of [their] seat the whole time”.

Set in the round in The Playhouse’s simple, accessible play space, audiences celebrated the “must see” production of Chicago as a “joy from start to finish”.

“We’re so very proud to offer Faye this bursary. We cannot praise Faye’s commitment, dedication and talent enough” Director Kieran Griffiths said.

“There is so much incredible local talent out there, the whole cast of Chicago and all the candidates for this bursary proved that every day. And we understand the financial and logistical support these talented artists need to carve out a career in theatre. We’re particularly grateful to those who made this fund available, the kind generosity of Mary Lou and Joe Quinlan and The Ireland Funds.”

