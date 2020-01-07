Centre of Screen Excellence: Yorkshire announces new training courses for Film & TV

@ScreenYorkshire and @NFTSFilmTV the National Film and Television School (NFTS) have announced five new training courses that will provide students with the first industry-recognised UK craft certificates for film and TV.

The courses are the first phase of Centre of Screen Excellence: Yorkshire, a ground-breaking pilot supported by ScreenSkills using National Lottery funding, awarded by the BFI as part of the Future Film Skills programme.

The five new craft courses will be delivered by NFTS, one of the leading film schools in the world, in partnership with Leeds College of Building, University Centre Leeds and Keighley College:

Construction

Lighting

Hair & make-up

Costume, and

Production assistant (scripted)

They will be taught by industry professionals and include work placements and on-set experience. The deadline for applications is Monday 13 January.

The UK film and television industries are thriving, particularly in Yorkshire, contributing to the economy and creating thousands of jobs, resulting in a need for trained and qualified crew. Centre of Screen Excellence: Yorkshire is establishing innovative partnerships to meet this demand and support further growth in the region. The courses have been designed by NFTS in response to industry, with each of these craft skills identified by ScreenSkills as ‘in demand’. They will provide students from any background with a clear pathway into the industry, developing their skills, and preparing them for the specific demands of working within these industries.

With the support of the NFTS, all students will also take part in two ‘boot camps’ designed to prepare them for the specific requirements of film and TV, such as their role within a department, set etiquette and the challenges of freelance life (including tax, invoicing and networking).

Centre of Screen Excellence: Yorkshire has been built on a strong foundation. The region’s film and TV sector has been invigorated in recent years, with Screen Yorkshire’s investment activities helping to deliver unprecedented growth in employment and turnover; more than double the rate of any other region in the UK.

The new craft courses are part of a portfolio of initiatives being rolled out across the region by Centre of Screen Excellence: Yorkshire, aimed at upskilling the local workforce and creating new opportunities for individuals wishing to develop their careers in the screen industries. With the arrival of Channel 4’s National HQ and Sky’s Innovation Hub in Leeds also demonstrating significant support for the growth of the sector in Yorkshire, the long-term ambition is to establish the region as a nationally recognised centre for training in the screen industries.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Portrush actor Faye Deering has been awarded a special new Theatre Bur Sector News OBE for engineering DawnLeading female engineering educator Dawn Fitt Sector News https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/07/empowering-and-expanding-the-t

Sally Joynson, Chief Executive, Screen Yorkshire said:

‘’The launch of the UK Craft Certificates for film and TV in Yorkshire is a significant milestone in our ambitious growth plan for the region’s screen industries. Our partnership with the world leading NFTS will arm trainees with skills that reflect the most up to date needs of the sector and give productions filming in our region the confidence that the crews entering the workforce will be trained to the highest industry standards. It’s a win-win formula for the screen sector and Yorkshire.’’

Jon Wardle, NFTS Director said:

“The delivery of these innovative new courses by the NFTS demonstrates our continued commitment to providing high calibre, job ready graduates who can meet the demands of the creative industries in Leeds and beyond. With the opening of NFTS Leeds just around the corner, we are delighted to play a pivotal role in seeking out and developing new pools of talent in the region.”

Seetha Kumar, ScreenSkills CEO said:

“The Centre of Screen Excellence: Yorkshire initiative is forging strong new partnerships between industry and education to offer local people from all backgrounds new opportunities of joining our exciting sector and to support filmmakers, production companies and broadcasters with the ambition of making more work outside of London and the South East.

“These new courses will offer much-needed quality training and – along with our mentoring and bursaries - help develop the skilled workforce that will enable Yorkshire and Humber to expand as a home to film and television production. We look forward to welcoming our first recruits.”

Centre of Screen Excellence: Yorkshire is delivered by Screen Yorkshire in partnership with the National Film and Television School (NFTS) and supported by ScreenSkills using National Lottery funds awarded by the BFI as part of the Future Film Skills programme. The Centre aims to demonstrate how partners joining forces can amplify the impact of targeted investment into training and build a greater skilled workforce outside London and the South East.

Yorkshire emerged as a logical place to pilot the ambitious plan to build production capacity in the regions because of work already carried out by Screen Yorkshire in developing partnerships with existing production facilities, further and higher education institutions including the West Yorkshire College Consortium, LEPs and other stakeholders.

The courses are specifically targeted towards students who want to break into film and television. We actively seek to address under representation within the screen industries by encouraging people to apply whatever their background. No previous experience is necessary, but training is an investment both for the candidate and the provider, so candidates must demonstrate a clear commitment to achieving a high level of proficiency and dedication to the craft.