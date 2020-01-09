How next generation technology innovations can answer today’s educational needs

@KonicaMinolta will showcase how its next generation technology innovations answer today’s educational needs at #BETT2020

Konica Minolta announces that it will be exhibiting at BETT 2020, to demonstrate to how its augmented reality, all-in-one IT solutions, intelligent video and sustainability solutions are unlocking the potential of staff, pupils, students and operations at schools, colleges and universities throughout the UK.

The company will be on stand NH45 from 22nd-25th January 2020, at ExCeL London to provide hands-on demonstrations of its ground-breaking and class-leading technologies that are having a meaningful impact in classrooms and back-offices of education establishments today.

The solutions on display at BETT 2020 will include its GenARate Augmented Reality for print, which brings a new dimension to learning and student engagement; the Workplace Hub all-in-one IT management solution, the powerful Mobotix Intelligent Video Solutions for the safeguarding of people and property, and a Virtual Reality Sustainability experience.

Jonathan Smith, Public Sector Business Unit Leader at Konica Minolta states:

“Our technology is about unlocking potential. We enable educators to employ the very latest innovations to create more engaging and immersive teaching and learning experiences, delivered in a safer and more secure environment.” He adds: “What is more, our wealth of experience managing IT systems for schools, colleges and universities means we are able to provide the expertise and infrastructure to embrace the technology of today, plan for tomorrow, and do so whilst optimising operational efficiency and delivering peace of mind.”

Konica Minolta will also take the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the importance of raising awareness of mental health in education, through supporting Mind, the mental health charity. This will include the creation of a unique mosaic artwork during the event that every visitor to the stand can participate in.

Jonathan adds: “Our partnership stems from the need for employers and educators to better understand mental health issues and how to provide the right support to those who need it in order to help them achieve their potential.”

