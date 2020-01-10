 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Seetec to become UK's 9th largest employee-owned public services company

Details
Hits: 158
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Seetec Group Managing Director, John Baumback

Seetec, a leading provider of apprenticeships, skills and justice services announces today (10 Jan) that it is to become the 9th largest employee-owned company in the country.

It will join the ranks of the John Lewis Partnership, Arup and Richer Sounds and become what is thought to be the largest employee owned provider of public servicers.

Seetec Group Managing Director, John Baumback, said:

“Employee ownership means that Seetec’s future is now in the hands of our people, certain in the knowledge that we cannot be sold to the highest bidder.

“As shareholders in our collective success, with new accountabilities and responsibilities, we have an opportunity to create value not just as employee-owners but for the communities and clients we serve. There is now an exciting future ahead as we establish a new dedicated employee council to manage and represent employees’ interests and shape the next chapter of the company’s future.”

Seetec supervises and supports nearly 30,000 low and medium risk offenders across the south of England and Wales for the UK Ministry of Justice. Through the Department for Work and Pensions’ Work and Health Programme, the company also provides intensive support to people who may be disadvantaged and struggling to get into work.

The company also provides apprenticeships and training on behalf of thousands of employers including market leaders in aviation, media and logistics as well as small and medium sized enterprises across Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In the Republic of Ireland, Seetec delivers the JobPath employment programme and has helped 30,000 people into work for the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection. 

A new employee council will be set up to manage and represent the interests of employees, which include frontline probation workers, employment coaches and trainers. Employees will also elect a representative to the Employee Ownership Trust Board.

The Employee Ownership Association has published more information about ‘The Ownership Effect’ on their website, which includes higher productivity and more resilient employees.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Government announces plans for universal school inspections
Sector News
Ofsted will visit all schools judged to be outstanding, helping to giv
City College Plymouth students join forces with Plymouth Raiders to launch Active Ageing initiative
Sector News
#ActiveAgeing @CityPlym students are teaming up with the @OfficialRaid
Driving innovation, digital transformation and scale while also supporting sustainability and reskilling efforts
Sector News
@WEF are Driving Impact in the Fourth Industrial Revolution #FairerWor
Education sector among best industries for hiring in 2020
Sector News
If you’re looking to expand your team this year, then you are in luc
Games industry careers in focus for students at Interactive Futures 2020
Sector News
Game development icons John & Brenda @Romero to share #careers adv
Giving children in care the support they need
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/09/giving-children-in-care-the-su
Student mobility must be protected after #Brexit
Sector News
NUS Scotland has called on the UK Government to meaningfully engage wi
Thousands of SMEs denied chance to recruit apprentices as a result of levy shortage
Sector News
Two-fifths of training providers are having to turn away smaller busin
Gateshead College student selected as rising English rugby star
Sector News
An aspiring young rugby player from South Shields has been selected fo
Embedding of maths and English in apprenticeships
Sector News
New @E_T_Foundation programme to support embedding of maths and Englis
How next generation technology innovations can answer today’s educational needs
Sector News
@KonicaMinolta will showcase how its next generation technology innova
Third wave of further education providers invited to teach pioneering new T Levels from 2022
Sector News
Expression of Interest process for 2022 #TLevel providersFurther educa

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Chrissy Hatfield
Chrissy Hatfield has published a new article: Student Debt Set To Soar To £450 Billion 3 minutes ago
James Cragg
James Cragg has published a new article: Education sector among best industries for hiring in 2020 14 hours 4 minutes ago
Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: New college CEO vows to take Welsh institution 'to the next level' 19 hours 12 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page