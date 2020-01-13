https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/13/survey-on-teacher-preparedness-for-new-relationships-and-sex-education/

Today’s Education in the Media blog looks at a survey carried out by Bett, The British Educational Training and Technology show, on teacher preparedness for the new Relationships and Sex Education curriculum.

Survey on Relationships and Sex Education

In December 2019, Bett, the British Educational Training and Technology show, ran a survey through the Teacher Tapp app on teacher preparedness ahead of the introduction of compulsory relationships education for all primary pupils and compulsory relationships and sex education (RSE) for all secondary pupils.

The survey found that 46% of primary school teachers do not feel prepared to cover the RSE requirements, compared to 39% of secondary school teachers.

The Daily Express, Daily Star and The Sun all report on the survey and run short pieces, focusing on the main finding that two thirds of teachers feel under prepared to cover RSE.

The department is committed to supporting schools to deliver high quality teaching of these subjects, and is working with expert organisations, schools and teachers to develop a package of support.

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

Schools and teachers will be able to access a central programme of support, including online materials and resources, to make sure they can confidently deliver these new subjects when they become compulsory in September. We also have more than 1,000 early adopter schools who started teaching the subjects from last September, to help them learn lessons and share good practice.

