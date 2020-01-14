Finalists announced for the International Tech Hub Network’s Female Tech Founders and TeXchange programmes

#DCMSTechHubs - Two tech programmes get underway in early 2020 developing global networks of #entrepreneurs
The International Tech Hub Network has a busy 2020 ahead, delivering delegations and network-wide programmes, and launching Tech Hubs, all whilst continuing to support entrepreneurs around the world who are using technology to solve local development challenges.
Finalists have been chosen for the first two network-wide programmes of the year, Africa-UK: Female Tech Founders taking place this month, and TeXchange, co-delivered with the UK-Israel Tech Hub in February.
Africa-UK: Female Tech Founders
The most ambitious development-focused women tech entrepreneurs from across Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria are coming to London in just over a week’s time to participate in the Network’s inaugural programme specifically focused on supporting gender inclusive economic growth.
The entrepreneurs will attend the Africa Investment Summit as part of the programme, which has been designed to empower participants with the skills and connections to tackle the existing digital gender gap.
Meet the women driving change across Africa below.
Kenya
Cindy Adem, Village2nation
Village2nation aims to create the largest network of digital hubs cum training centers in rural Sub-Saharan Africa, focusing predominantly on youth in marginalised areas.
Kate Kiguru, Ukall Apps
Ukall Apps develop and deploy apps including Akida, a simple reliable reporting tool, and Uwanjani, an efficient supply chain management app.
Muthoni Masinde, Itiki
ITIKI is a highly accurate drought early warning system that integrates indigenous knowledge and scientific drought forecasting to help small-scale farmers make better informed cropping decisions.
Nyambura Kamau, Viwanda Africa Group
The Viwanda Africa Group offers evidence-based high-impact innovative healthcare technologies; and seeks to accelerate adaptation and maximize efficacy by delivering the right health interventions to the right communities at the right time.
Lucy Njuguna, Nurse in Hand Emergency Response
Nurse in Hand Emergency Response is a social impact technology solution providing aggregated road emergency services, through a web platform, mobile app, wearable devices, AI and IoT technologies.
South Africa
Tebogo Mokwena, Akiba Digital
Akiba Digital is a B2B financial data aggregator with an agnostic data consolidation and enrichment engine that clusters, visualises and predicts consumer behaviour.
Nobukhosi Diamini, Bahati Tech
Bahati Tech offers data protection solutions to help companies comply with data protection regulations and protecting customer sensitive information.
Mandisa Mjamba, Relay Africa
Relay Africa builds modern tech for the healthcare sector to improve service delivery. The first product, Kaadi, is already in use across medical facilities, digitising medical records.
Jaishree Naidoo, Envisionit
Envisionit Deep AI utilizes artificial intelligence to streamline and improve medical imaging diagnosis, to democratise access to healthcare for all.
Tina Fisher, Snapnsave
Snapnsave is South Africa’s #1 cashback coupon app that gives shoppers and independent traders cashback when shopping in-store, just by snapping a photo of their till slip.
Nigeria
Keturah Ovio, Limestart
Limestart enables small businesses in Africa’s informal sector to transition to the digital economy, by helping them create digital sales transaction records, and enable digital payment methods.
Funmi Adewara, Mobihealth International
Mobihealth International is Africa’s 1st fully integrated innovative telemedicine start-up revolutionising access and delivery of healthcare to people in Africa through a low-cost subscription plan.
Damilola Emuze, ScholarX
ScholarX connects high potential students with funding opportunities to help them access quality education.
Ifeoma Hope Uddoh, Shecluded
Shecluded is a financial inclusion company that is focused on providing women with access to credit, financial education and advice to help them achieve sustainable growth in their career and business.
Damilola Olokesusi, Shuttlers Mobility
Shuttlers’ platform enables professionals to share rides in corporate buses to and from work, at 60-80% lower cost than ride-hailing services without surge or peak pricing - this reduces congestion and carbon emissions.
TeXchange
TeXchange is an immersive 3-day programme that opens the UK market to forward-thinking startups and exposes British businesses to some of the world’s brightest innovators. The 2020 programme addresses healthcare, offering participants direct access to the UK’s top healthcare corporate and government agencies.
For this edition, the UK-Israel Tech Hub’s flagship programme has opened to the wider network and will include four startups from Hub countries alongside Israeli participants. Meet the global startups revolutionising the healthtech sector below.
India
Abhishek Shah, Wellthy Therapeutics
Kenya
Anjere Irving Amukasa, Sophie Bot
Nigeria
Morenike Fajemisin, WHISPA
South Africa
Gregory Daus, Scout Technologies
Israel
Vijay Solanki, Binah.ai
Tamir Kessel, Breezometer
Ulrich Muehlner, Docdok.health
Ziv Leinwand, Earlysense
Meirav Naor-Weinstock, IMNA
Itai Katzir, Medial Earlysign
Tal Givoly, Medivizor
Shahar Figelman, Selfit Medical
Hilit Hochman, Sivan Innovation
Nir Tobis, Vaica Medical