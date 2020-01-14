Finalists announced for the International Tech Hub Network’s Female Tech Founders and TeXchange programmes

#DCMSTechHubs - Two tech programmes get underway in early 2020 developing global networks of #entrepreneurs

The International Tech Hub Network has a busy 2020 ahead, delivering delegations and network-wide programmes, and launching Tech Hubs, all whilst continuing to support entrepreneurs around the world who are using technology to solve local development challenges.

Finalists have been chosen for the first two network-wide programmes of the year, Africa-UK: Female Tech Founders taking place this month, and TeXchange, co-delivered with the UK-Israel Tech Hub in February.

Africa-UK: Female Tech Founders

The most ambitious development-focused women tech entrepreneurs from across Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria are coming to London in just over a week’s time to participate in the Network’s inaugural programme specifically focused on supporting gender inclusive economic growth.

The entrepreneurs will attend the Africa Investment Summit as part of the programme, which has been designed to empower participants with the skills and connections to tackle the existing digital gender gap.

Meet the women driving change across Africa below.

Kenya

Cindy Adem, Village2nation

Village2nation aims to create the largest network of digital hubs cum training centers in rural Sub-Saharan Africa, focusing predominantly on youth in marginalised areas.

Kate Kiguru, Ukall Apps

Ukall Apps develop and deploy apps including Akida, a simple reliable reporting tool, and Uwanjani, an efficient supply chain management app.

Muthoni Masinde, Itiki

ITIKI is a highly accurate drought early warning system that integrates indigenous knowledge and scientific drought forecasting to help small-scale farmers make better informed cropping decisions.

Nyambura Kamau, Viwanda Africa Group

The Viwanda Africa Group offers evidence-based high-impact innovative healthcare technologies; and seeks to accelerate adaptation and maximize efficacy by delivering the right health interventions to the right communities at the right time.

Lucy Njuguna, Nurse in Hand Emergency Response

Nurse in Hand Emergency Response is a social impact technology solution providing aggregated road emergency services, through a web platform, mobile app, wearable devices, AI and IoT technologies.

South Africa

Tebogo Mokwena, Akiba Digital

Akiba Digital is a B2B financial data aggregator with an agnostic data consolidation and enrichment engine that clusters, visualises and predicts consumer behaviour.

Nobukhosi Diamini, Bahati Tech

Bahati Tech offers data protection solutions to help companies comply with data protection regulations and protecting customer sensitive information.

Mandisa Mjamba, Relay Africa

Relay Africa builds modern tech for the healthcare sector to improve service delivery. The first product, Kaadi, is already in use across medical facilities, digitising medical records.

Jaishree Naidoo, Envisionit

Envisionit Deep AI utilizes artificial intelligence to streamline and improve medical imaging diagnosis, to democratise access to healthcare for all.

Tina Fisher, Snapnsave

Snapnsave is South Africa’s #1 cashback coupon app that gives shoppers and independent traders cashback when shopping in-store, just by snapping a photo of their till slip.

Nigeria

Keturah Ovio, Limestart

Limestart enables small businesses in Africa’s informal sector to transition to the digital economy, by helping them create digital sales transaction records, and enable digital payment methods.

Funmi Adewara, Mobihealth International

Mobihealth International is Africa’s 1st fully integrated innovative telemedicine start-up revolutionising access and delivery of healthcare to people in Africa through a low-cost subscription plan.

Damilola Emuze, ScholarX

ScholarX connects high potential students with funding opportunities to help them access quality education.

Ifeoma Hope Uddoh, Shecluded

Shecluded is a financial inclusion company that is focused on providing women with access to credit, financial education and advice to help them achieve sustainable growth in their career and business.

Damilola Olokesusi, Shuttlers Mobility

Shuttlers’ platform enables professionals to share rides in corporate buses to and from work, at 60-80% lower cost than ride-hailing services without surge or peak pricing - this reduces congestion and carbon emissions.

TeXchange

TeXchange is an immersive 3-day programme that opens the UK market to forward-thinking startups and exposes British businesses to some of the world’s brightest innovators. The 2020 programme addresses healthcare, offering participants direct access to the UK’s top healthcare corporate and government agencies.

For this edition, the UK-Israel Tech Hub’s flagship programme has opened to the wider network and will include four startups from Hub countries alongside Israeli participants. Meet the global startups revolutionising the healthtech sector below.

India

Abhishek Shah, Wellthy Therapeutics

Kenya

Anjere Irving Amukasa, Sophie Bot

Nigeria

Morenike Fajemisin, WHISPA

South Africa

Gregory Daus, Scout Technologies

Israel

Vijay Solanki, Binah.ai

Tamir Kessel, Breezometer

Ulrich Muehlner, Docdok.health

Ziv Leinwand, Earlysense

Meirav Naor-Weinstock, IMNA

Itai Katzir, Medial Earlysign

Tal Givoly, Medivizor

Shahar Figelman, Selfit Medical

Hilit Hochman, Sivan Innovation

Nir Tobis, Vaica Medical