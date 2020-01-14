 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Special invitation for high achieving Prince’s Trust student

Details
Hits: 52
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A former London South East Colleges’ student and his tutor have attended the official opening of the new Prince’s Trust South London Centre alongside His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and some other special guests.

Prince’s Trust supported student William O’Dwyer, 16, from Bromley and team leader Jane Myles found themselves on the official guest list due to their achievements on the programme.

William was chosen to attend because of the dramatic changes he made to his outlook on life during his course last year. He proved himself to be a remarkable representative for the Prince’s Trust Team programme, the College and his fellow teammates. Diagnosed with ADHD, William had undergone a difficult time at school with various behavioural issues leaving him with little confidence and low self-esteem. During his course at the College, he managed to find a turning point by learning how to change a bad mood by setting himself a time limit and not allowing negative thoughts to take charge.

William and Jane (who is one of the longest serving Prince’s Trust Team leaders in the south London area) were both given the opportunity to meet with the Prince’s Trust Founder and President along with other young people, supporters and staff. William was asked about what he had learned on the course and what he intends to do in the future - which is an apprenticeship in the conservation sector. Jane was asked about her work with the programme and she told him of the 17 teams she has led so far with over 200 young people whose lives she has helped to shape.

The new centre is an amazing new venue for young people across London to come together and build their confidence, gain skills and become more motivated about their future. Located in an area with some of the highest rates of violent crime in the capital, the new centre will provide a safe, secure and accessible space for those seeking support, training, advice and guidance, as well an environment for socialising and meeting new friends.

Other guests at the event included entrepreneur and Prince’s Trust Ambassador Emmanuel Balogun, TV presenter Ant Middleton, ‘Top Boy’ actor Ashley Walters, two-time Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams and Group Chief Executive of the Prince’s Trust, Dame Martina Milburn.

After the event William said: “I was flabbergasted and in awe of being told I was invited to this event. Meeting HRH the Prince of Wales and so many other VIPs and inspirational people has made this the best day of my life so far.”

Advertisement

South Eastern Regional College working to Take the Hospitality to New Heights
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is spearheading a new initiative
Japanese Hair and Beauty students visit celebrity make-up artist at CONEL
Sector News
On 9 December, the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London
New AI digital handwriting app from Kaligo helps identify writing difficulties and provides individual intervention in minutes
Sector News
At Bett 2020, see the new #AI digital handwriting app from Kaligo on s

Jane added: “I feel truly honoured and privileged to have been here today and given the opportunity to talk about my work with the Prince’s Trust. The Prince has such a lovely manner that puts you immediately at ease; allowing you to speak freely while listening to what you have to say. Being extremely proud of all the achievements of our own team here at the College, I too feel this is one of the highest moments of my career so far.” 

If you are between the ages of 16 and 18, and not sure about the career direction you would like to travel in, London South East Colleges can help. It runs three exciting 12-week Prince’s Trust programmes each year to help develop confidence, social and team-building skill – aimed at improving prospects for further training or employment. Visit LSEC.ac.uk for more information.

You may also be interested in these articles:

South Eastern Regional College working to Take the Hospitality to New Heights
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is spearheading a new initiative
Japanese Hair and Beauty students visit celebrity make-up artist at CONEL
Sector News
On 9 December, the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London
New AI digital handwriting app from Kaligo helps identify writing difficulties and provides individual intervention in minutes
Sector News
At Bett 2020, see the new #AI digital handwriting app from Kaligo on s
North West Regional College skilled apprentices awarded qualifications at Greystone Campus
Sector News
Thirteen students from North West Regional College have been presented
High flyers in technology at Bedford College
Sector News
Two students at Bedford College have been given a flying start in care
Coleg Cambria is woof and ready to open new dog grooming salon and academy
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA has launched a new a dog grooming salon and training aca
Borders College's I.T. Training ‘just the tool’ for Starrett employees
Sector News
Collating and presenting information in the correct format is essentia
Baroness Karren Brady Launches MBA To Tackle Boardroom Gender Bias
Sector News
Baroness Karren Brady is launching a new MBA with Arden University to
Survey on teacher preparedness for new Relationships and Sex Education
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/13/survey-on-teacher-preparedness
Coleg ar restr fer ar gyfer pedair gwobr AB TES
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cyrraedd y rhestr fer mewn pedwar catego
College shortlisted for four TES FE awards
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has been shortlisted in four categories at the p
Derby College Group Retains Good Ofsted Grade
Sector News
Derby College Group (DCG) has retained its ‘Good’ grading from Of

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page