£5million government-funded Taking Teaching Further applications closing soon

Details
Round 2 applications for Taking Teaching Further close on 31 January

Applications to become a new teacher as part of the £5million government-funded Taking Teaching Further programme close on 31 January 2020.

The initiative, delivered by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF) on behalf of the Department for Education (DfE), aims to help recruit industry experts into teaching roles in Further Education (FE) colleges and providers across England.

Taking Teaching Further was launched in June 2018 with two rounds of funding announced. The first round successfully funded 37 colleges and further education providers across two strands. In May 2019, the DfE announced 54 colleges and FE providers that are being funded in Round 2.

Strand 1 of the programme is funding the chosen providers to recruit industry experts to teach in four key areas:

  1. Childcare and Education
  2. Digital
  3. Construction
  4. Engineering and Manufacturing

Other Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subject areas will also be considered where clear evidence exists for why they are hard-to-fill vacancies.

New teachers through the programme will be fully funded to undertake a Level 5 Diploma in Education & Training (DET) over two years. This will be classroom-based with practical support given to the new teachers that could include team teaching and work shadowing arrangements.

The recruitment forms part of the Government’s wider commitment to support the FE sector as it prepares to introduce the new T Level qualifications from 2020. T Levels are new two-year technical programmes for young people aged 16 to 19, available at selected colleges and providers. Their primary purpose is to prepare students for entry into skilled employment or higher-level technical study.

Taking Teaching Further is initially running as a two-year pilot. The programme’s Strand 2 is also supporting the ongoing exchange between FE providers and industry in order to allow teachers and providers to gain industry knowledge and skills that will enhance student learning.

Applications for roles close on 31 January 2020 and should be submitted directly to FE providers.

