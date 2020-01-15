 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cambridge Regional College Students encouraged to reach their full potential thanks to two inspirational events

Details
Hits: 110
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Students have been learning about the world of work, thanks to staff at Stansted Airport and one of the youngest chief executives of a local authority. 

Travel and Tourism students at the Huntingdon campus of Cambridge Regional College were given advice about future careers thanks to two inspiring events encouraging them to plan for life after college.

The first was at Stansted’s Aerozone where BTEC Level 2 learners engaged with cabin crew and trainers from Jet 2, Air Harrods and Titan Airways.

Learners attended talks from representatives of organisations based at Stansted Airport, ranging from customer service managers to cabin crew and educational officers, on how they have progressed throughout their careers within the aviation industry.

The highlight of the day was going airside and watching flights landing and taking off.

Megan Miller, Travel and Tourism Tutor, said: “It was an inspirational event allowing the learners to see that they can achieve success, through hard work and dedication.”

The second event was a visit from Rob Bridge, the Chief Executive of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, who is one of the youngest CEOs in local authority in Britain.

Rob explained it has been through determination and hard work that he has reached his career pinnacle.

A former student of the Huntingdon campus of CRC, Rob studied a BTEC Business course and then followed qualification paths in AAT and CMI.

He landed his first job as a finance officer in Huntingdonshire District Council, progressing through the organisation and then working for other local authorities. He has been the CEO of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council for the past three years.

Rob discussed the skill sets needed, alongside the importance of experience as well as achieving Maths and English grades to a good standard. The value of apprenticeships within the workforce was also discussed.

Business tutor Elaine Groombridge said: “We are extremely grateful to people who inspire the next generation. It is great experience for our students to have a spotlight shone on opportunities and to think about their career paths.”

Advertisement

Minister focuses on early learning and childcare during Borders College visit
Sector News
The Minister for Children and Young People Maree Todd MSP visited Bord
NHS industry placement scheme a success for East Sussex College students
Sector News
An awards event took place at East Sussex College Eastbourne last week
Jobs boost for Cumbria as 500 nuclear roles to be advertised via new service
Sector News
A partnership between Sellafield Ltd, Jacobs, and Morgan Sindall is se

You may also be interested in these articles:

Minister focuses on early learning and childcare during Borders College visit
Sector News
The Minister for Children and Young People Maree Todd MSP visited Bord
NHS industry placement scheme a success for East Sussex College students
Sector News
An awards event took place at East Sussex College Eastbourne last week
£5million government-funded Taking Teaching Further applications closing soon
Sector News
Round 2 applications for Taking Teaching Further close on 31 JanuaryAp
Foot Anstey and Willmott Dixon announced as headline sponsors for Exeter College Awards
Sector News
@FootAnstey and @WillmottDixon announced as headline sponsors for @Exe
Jobs boost for Cumbria as 500 nuclear roles to be advertised via new service
Sector News
A partnership between Sellafield Ltd, Jacobs, and Morgan Sindall is se
We need a reskilling revolution...
Sector News
Here's how to make it happenAs the world faces the transformative econ
East Sussex College student dashes into New Year with silver medal from University athletics competition
Sector News
An East Sussex College student has won silver in the 60-metre sprint a
Burton and South Derbyshire College student set to turn up the heat in competition
Sector News
A plumbing apprentice from Burton and South Derbyshire College is set
Lectures from visiting inventor gives Havering College Construction and Engineering students food for thought
Sector News
Construction and Engineering students enjoyed insightful and forward-t
Making Bristol a Living Wage City
Sector News
The alliance of employers, the ‘Bristol Living Wage Action Group’,
Primary School Admissions Deadline
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/14/primary-school-admissions-dead
Imperial College partner with BBC to test the nation’s intelligence
Sector News
How clever are you? Can you train yourself to be smarter? And is your

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page