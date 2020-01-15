Cambridge Regional College Students encouraged to reach their full potential thanks to two inspirational events

Students have been learning about the world of work, thanks to staff at Stansted Airport and one of the youngest chief executives of a local authority.

Travel and Tourism students at the Huntingdon campus of Cambridge Regional College were given advice about future careers thanks to two inspiring events encouraging them to plan for life after college.

The first was at Stansted’s Aerozone where BTEC Level 2 learners engaged with cabin crew and trainers from Jet 2, Air Harrods and Titan Airways.

Learners attended talks from representatives of organisations based at Stansted Airport, ranging from customer service managers to cabin crew and educational officers, on how they have progressed throughout their careers within the aviation industry.

The highlight of the day was going airside and watching flights landing and taking off.

Megan Miller, Travel and Tourism Tutor, said: “It was an inspirational event allowing the learners to see that they can achieve success, through hard work and dedication.”

The second event was a visit from Rob Bridge, the Chief Executive of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, who is one of the youngest CEOs in local authority in Britain.

Rob explained it has been through determination and hard work that he has reached his career pinnacle.

A former student of the Huntingdon campus of CRC, Rob studied a BTEC Business course and then followed qualification paths in AAT and CMI.

He landed his first job as a finance officer in Huntingdonshire District Council, progressing through the organisation and then working for other local authorities. He has been the CEO of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council for the past three years.

Rob discussed the skill sets needed, alongside the importance of experience as well as achieving Maths and English grades to a good standard. The value of apprenticeships within the workforce was also discussed.

Business tutor Elaine Groombridge said: “We are extremely grateful to people who inspire the next generation. It is great experience for our students to have a spotlight shone on opportunities and to think about their career paths.”

