Minister focuses on early learning and childcare during Borders College visit

The Minister for Children and Young People Maree Todd MSP visited Borders College to give an update on the Scottish Government’s policy on funded childcare places.

Ms Todd spoke with staff and students studying on a variety of childcare-related courses at the College from full time HNC, PDA and NC courses to those employed and studying at SVQ levels 6, 7 and 9.

During the visit the Minister was able to observe students carrying out practical activities, which involved pupils from St Peter’s Primary School in Galashiels. They also took part in outdoor play activities, which are all part of the student learning experience. The students participated in a question and answer session, led by the Minister, which outlined the Scottish Government’s vision for the sector.

The Scottish Government is nearly doubling the provision for ELC for all 3 and 4 year olds, as well as eligible 2 year olds, from 600 hours per year to 1140 hours by August this year. The expansion aims to improve the lives of children and families by closing the poverty-related attainment gap and supporting parents into work, study or training.

Minister for Children and Young People Maree Todd said:

“It was my pleasure to meet with people joining and working in the Early Learning and Childcare sector and hearing about their hopes and expectations as they build their knowledge, experience and skills at Borders College.

“The views of the students will help us to shape the sector as we move in to the final stages of implementing the most generous early learning and childcare offer in the UK.”

Borders College Assistant Principal Jayne Gracie commented:

“We are all delighted the Minister was able to visit Borders College today and see at first-hand the training opportunities available to individuals who are currently working in, or planning to work in, the childcare sector in Scotland. Borders College is the main education provider delivering locally on childcare qualifications that meet the registration requirements for the sector. This supports the future workforce development plans for the increase in the number of funded childcare places.”

Borders College is currently training a total of 184 candidates in all levels of childcare throughout the Borders and Edinburgh, and is recruiting students for all levels of childcare programmes starting in August 2020.

For those interested in a career in childcare, training options are available through full and part-time study, as well as training opportunities for those who are already employed and require a formal qualification, or are looking to improve their career prospects with additional and enhanced training.

