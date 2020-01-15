 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Minister focuses on early learning and childcare during Borders College visit

Details
Hits: 80
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Minister for Children and Young People Maree Todd MSP visited Borders College to give an update on the Scottish Government’s policy on funded childcare places.

Ms Todd spoke with staff and students studying on a variety of childcare-related courses at the College from full time HNC, PDA and NC courses to those employed and studying at SVQ levels 6, 7 and 9.

During the visit the Minister was able to observe students carrying out practical activities, which involved pupils from St Peter’s Primary School in Galashiels. They also took part in outdoor play activities, which are all part of the student learning experience. The students participated in a question and answer session, led by the Minister, which outlined the Scottish Government’s vision for the sector.

The Scottish Government is nearly doubling the provision for ELC for all 3 and 4 year olds, as well as eligible 2 year olds, from 600 hours per year to 1140 hours by August this year. The expansion aims to improve the lives of children and families by closing the poverty-related attainment gap and supporting parents into work, study or training. 

Minister for Children and Young People Maree Todd said:

 “It was my pleasure to meet with people joining and working in the Early Learning and Childcare sector and hearing about their hopes and expectations as they build their knowledge, experience and skills at Borders College.

 “The views of the students will help us to shape the sector as we move in to the final stages of implementing the most generous early learning and childcare offer in the UK.”

Borders College Assistant Principal Jayne Gracie commented:

“We are all delighted the Minister was able to visit Borders College today and see at first-hand the training opportunities available to individuals who are currently working in, or planning to work in, the childcare sector in Scotland. Borders College is the main education provider delivering locally on childcare qualifications that meet the registration requirements for the sector. This supports the future workforce development plans for the increase in the number of funded childcare places.”

Borders College is currently training a total of 184 candidates in all levels of childcare throughout the Borders and Edinburgh, and is recruiting students for all levels of childcare programmes starting in August 2020.

For those interested in a career in childcare, training options are available through full and part-time study, as well as training opportunities for those who are already employed and require a formal qualification, or are looking to improve their career prospects with additional and enhanced training.

Advertisement

Cambridge Regional College Students encouraged to reach their full potential thanks to two inspirational events
Sector News
Students have been learning about the world of work, thanks to staff a
NHS industry placement scheme a success for East Sussex College students
Sector News
An awards event took place at East Sussex College Eastbourne last week
Jobs boost for Cumbria as 500 nuclear roles to be advertised via new service
Sector News
A partnership between Sellafield Ltd, Jacobs, and Morgan Sindall is se

You may also be interested in these articles:

Cambridge Regional College Students encouraged to reach their full potential thanks to two inspirational events
Sector News
Students have been learning about the world of work, thanks to staff a
NHS industry placement scheme a success for East Sussex College students
Sector News
An awards event took place at East Sussex College Eastbourne last week
£5million government-funded Taking Teaching Further applications closing soon
Sector News
Round 2 applications for Taking Teaching Further close on 31 JanuaryAp
Foot Anstey and Willmott Dixon announced as headline sponsors for Exeter College Awards
Sector News
@FootAnstey and @WillmottDixon announced as headline sponsors for @Exe
Jobs boost for Cumbria as 500 nuclear roles to be advertised via new service
Sector News
A partnership between Sellafield Ltd, Jacobs, and Morgan Sindall is se
We need a reskilling revolution...
Sector News
Here's how to make it happenAs the world faces the transformative econ
East Sussex College student dashes into New Year with silver medal from University athletics competition
Sector News
An East Sussex College student has won silver in the 60-metre sprint a
Burton and South Derbyshire College student set to turn up the heat in competition
Sector News
A plumbing apprentice from Burton and South Derbyshire College is set
Lectures from visiting inventor gives Havering College Construction and Engineering students food for thought
Sector News
Construction and Engineering students enjoyed insightful and forward-t
Making Bristol a Living Wage City
Sector News
The alliance of employers, the ‘Bristol Living Wage Action Group’,
Primary School Admissions Deadline
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/14/primary-school-admissions-dead
Imperial College partner with BBC to test the nation’s intelligence
Sector News
How clever are you? Can you train yourself to be smarter? And is your

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page