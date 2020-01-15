 
The Enterprise Hub Business group could have a 'Mutiny' on its hands in 2020

Details
A LEADING support organisation aimed at would-be entrepreneurs and graduates could have a mutiny on its hands in 2020 @hwbmenter

The Enterprise Hub - a collaboration between Menter Môn and M-SParc in Gaerwen - has launched Miwtini, a new business start-up programme for people in Conwy, Denbighshire, Anglesey and Gwynedd.

The Miwtini programme will be holding training sessions on a variety of entrepreneurship topics to help individuals “make it happen”.

The aim is for them to come into the programme with a business idea and leave ready to start, with a community of like-minded people to help them along the way.

The workshops will encourage participants to try something out, making something happen, do something different or begin something new.

The programme will also highlight the Enterprise Hub’s co-working office spaces available across the region.

These include M-SParc on Anglesey and its satellite locations; Conwy Business Centre in Llandudno Junction, Rhyl’s Clwyd Chambers and bases in Ruthin, Botwnnog, Dolgellau and Porthmadog.

Sara Roberts, Coordinator for the Enterprise Hub, said the organisation is taking a more radical approach to business support.

“We are encouraging people to be more independent and forward thinking, to go their own way and be creative,” she said.

“We want to do things a little differently and reflect the rapidly-changing nature of today’s instant world and advances in technology.

“The idea of a ‘mutiny’ is what appealed to us, the pirate spirit. We want people to be rebellious and challenge the status quo, to come to us with their ideas and be inspired – and it’s all at no cost as a Hub member!”

Miwtini facilitator Anna Openshaw says training will be delivered throughout the year, starting at M-SParc from January 29, followed by Conwy and Rhyl in March.

“The sessions will be held every other week for 12 weeks, on varying days of the week, times and locations so that they are accessible for a wide variety of individuals,” said Anna.

“We will even have a cohort running purely in the evenings and at weekends in order to be flexible to the needs of those who are currently in employment.

“They’re particularly aimed at those who want to set up their own business but need that extra advice and support.

“There will be six different topics and the workshops will take place at our Hubs across Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy and Denbighshire, so we hope to see plenty of people in attendance.”

She added: “We are also keen to highlight the free co-working spaces we have available to start-ups in the region, which are already proving popular.

“The culture of remote working and flexibility is on the rise and co-working spaces brings with them greater benefits than working from home, such as networking, creating connections and a sense of community.

“We really love this project; it breaks every rule and encourages people to think outside the box and be daring.

“That’s the Menter Môn way, and why the organisation continues to be at the forefront when it comes to business support, bringing like-minded people together and doing things differently.”

Start your adventure, join the Miwtini!

The Enterprise Hub is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.

