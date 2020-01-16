 
National Award Nomination for Exeter College Director

@ExeterCollege Director of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement Mike Blakeley has been shortlisted for a national award in the prestigious #TesFEAwards 2020.  

The awards ceremony is a landmark event in the further education sector as exceptional teachers, learners and providers join together to celebrate innovation and excellence in the industry.  

Exeter College’s Mike Blakeley, who has been with the college since 2014, is shortlisted in the coveted FE Leader of the Year category following an incredible year of achievements for the Exeter College Apprenticeships Team, including a recent nomination in the Association of Colleges Beacon City & Guilds Award for Engagement with Employers.  

A recent Department for Education survey also announced Exeter College as the top-rated further education college in the South West for employer satisfaction; the second year running they held this title.  

This latest recognition for the Apprenticeships provision at Exeter College, alongside record levels of recruitment of Apprentices at Exeter College in the last academic year, represents the continuing success and outstanding reputation of the college locally and nationally.  

Speaking after learning of his nomination, Mike said,

“It’s a massive surprise and a huge honour to be nominated for this award. Although my name is on the nomination, I think this is simply a reflection on the terrific Exeter College teams, regional partners, employers and Apprentices we work with every day. 

“As an Apprenticeships Team we have performed incredibly well against a challenging national picture and have consistently come out as one of the top Apprenticeships providers in the country. From here, we want to continue innovating, continue working with industry partners and develop further so that Apprentices and businesses can work together to meet the skills challenges of the future. 

“I would like to wish all my fellow nominees the best of luck ahead of the ceremony.” 

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London, on 20 March. 

Speaking after the announcement of the full shortlist for the Tes FE Awards, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: 

“Congratulations to all of those who have made the shortlist for the Tes FE Awards. The awards are a great opportunity to celebrate and recognise the brilliant work being carried out every day around the country across the sector.  

“You should all be very proud of the work you are doing to support people to develop the skills they need to transform their lives.” 

Interested in finding out more about Apprenticeships? Register now to attend the Apprenticeships Expo held at Exeter College Sports Hall on Thursday, 6th February. 

