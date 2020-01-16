 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

PHX Training help Shireen overcome language barrier to secure work

Details
Hits: 85
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A teenager who moved to Cumbria from war-torn Syria has secured herself permanent work, with support from a regional training provider.

Shireen Hama, 19, who moved to Carlisle in 2018, spoke limited English when she arrived in the country and as a result was unable to find work in the area. Her previous work skills in her home country weren’t transferable to England, while she held no UK qualifications. As a result, her confidence to work in a new country was low, creating multiple barriers to finding employment.

Shireen was claiming Job Seekers Allowance while she searched for a job, before she approached PHX Training for employment support via the European Social Fund Journey2Work programme.

With support from PHX Training in Carlisle, Shireen completed NVQ Level 2 courses in English as a Second Language, as well as training in customer service and retail skills.

As a result of completing the courses and developing her English ability, Shireen’s confidence grew significantly, and she secured an apprenticeship as a Customer Service Advisor at Carlisle City Council.

Helen Macnaughton, business manager at PHX Training, said: “It’s very hard to imagine just how difficult it must be to start a new life in a country where you have to learn the language, gain new qualifications and acclimatise to a new culture, all while searching for a new job.

“Shireen’s commitment and dedication to learning these new skills and finding permanent work has been exemplary and all the staff at PHX are delighted with her success. We will continue to support her development where needed and wish her all the success in her new job.”

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives, adult skills, NEET (not in education, employment or training), employability contracts, apprenticeships and work-based learning programmes.

The company specialises in apprenticeship qualifications in business administration skills, offering learners skills for roles such as office executive, office supervisor, membership administrator and personal administrator. Apprenticeships delivered by PHX also include team leading, customer service, hospitality, management and warehousing across the North West.

The PHX team of qualified trainers also offers a diverse range of resources including offline, online and face-to-face services at six training centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Workington, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool.

Advertisement

Office for Students respond to HESA statistics
Sector News
HESA of Higher Education Student Statistics for 2018-19 where publishe
Students take the opportunity to question the Police and Crime Commissioner
Sector News
Foundation Degree students at City College Plymouth take the opportuni
Maths that feels good - Creating learning resources for blind students
Sector News
An international team of researchers has developed a method for easily

You may also be interested in these articles:

Office for Students respond to HESA statistics
Sector News
HESA of Higher Education Student Statistics for 2018-19 where publishe
Students take the opportunity to question the Police and Crime Commissioner
Sector News
Foundation Degree students at City College Plymouth take the opportuni
Maths that feels good - Creating learning resources for blind students
Sector News
An international team of researchers has developed a method for easily
New skills centres launched by WCG
Sector News
A leading college group is helping businesses to future-proof their wo
The Enterprise Hub Business group could have a 'Mutiny' on its hands in 2020
Sector News
A LEADING support organisation aimed at would-be entrepreneurs and gra
National Society of Apprentices, Young Women’s Trust and The Apprentice Voice response to the Apprentice Pay Survey 2018/19
Sector News
The 2018/19 Apprenticeship Pay Survey is unfortunately a familiar read
QUBE LEARNING LAUNCHES QUBE VISION
Sector News
Affordable and accessible on-the-go training platform introduced by le
National Award Nomination for Exeter College Director
Sector News
@ExeterCollege Director of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement Mik
Havant & South Downs College shortlisted for two 2020 TES FE Awards
Sector News
@Be_HSDC are celebrating after being shortlisted for two prestigious #
Minister focuses on early learning and childcare during Borders College visit
Sector News
The Minister for Children and Young People Maree Todd MSP visited Bord
Cambridge Regional College Students encouraged to reach their full potential thanks to two inspirational events
Sector News
Students have been learning about the world of work, thanks to staff a
INITIATE aims to drive educational and industrial innovation by encouraging cross-discipline interactions and facilitating academic-industry cooperation
Sector News
INITIATE internet research project calls for collaborationUnderstandin

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page