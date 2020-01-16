 
Students take the opportunity to question the Police and Crime Commissioner

Alison Hernandez, Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC)

Foundation Degree students at City College Plymouth take the opportunity to question the Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez

Foundation Degree students at City College Plymouth were given the chance to quiz the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

Alison Hernandez was invited to give a lecture to students studying public services and health and social care as part of a series of lectures organised by the two departments. The students heard about some of the key campaigns that Alison and her staff are currently working on, and encouraged the students to raise points and ask questions. 

Ms Hernandez said: “It was brilliant to come and meet these students, some of whom will go on to careers with the police or one of the other emergency or public services.

“Although the role of the PCC was created in 2012, there are still some people who are unsure what it is that my colleagues and I do. Most of the students today were aware of my role, so I took this as an opportunity to promote what we have been working on recently. They raised some brilliant points and posed some thoughtful questions. I wish them the best of luck with their studies.”

Programme lead and lecturer Maureen Alderson said: “This is just one of the amazing opportunities offered to students here at the College. The work carried out by the Police and Crime Commissioner will directly impact many of these students in their future careers, so it was a great insight for them and gave them quite a lot to think about. We would like to thank Alison for coming and delivering an engaging afternoon.”

Some of the topics discussed over the course of the lecture included the debate surrounding the legalisation of cannabis, the importance of good mental health when rehabilitating offenders, and issues that are important to communities such as road safety.

Alison Hernandez was elected to the position in May 2016 after standing as the Conservative Party candidate. The role of the PCC is described by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner as “the voice of the people in policing”, and Ms Hernandez’s role involves listening to the 1.7million people she represents and taking their views to the Chief Constable. 

