 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Modern Duty of Arts & Crafts Education

Details
Hits: 40
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Jewellery, and by extension jewellery crafting, is arguably one of the oldest forms of crafting. To call it ‘traditional’ seems somewhat of an understatement — the techniques and skills for creating jewellery at every level, be it polishing, goldsmithing, or bench-working, have trickled down throughout the years, and survived as both a craft and as antique jewellery pieces in the modern world. Few things in history can claim that level of longevity, and it’s hard not to get swept up in the grandeur of it all.

But, while its long and illustrated history is certainly one to maintain and cherish, it is important that the jewellery industry considers its current place and responsibilities among modern issues. Matters such as responsible sourcing, industry impact on the environment, and greener practices should be introduced into the sector at an educational level in order to see it embedded within jewellery-making processes.

Teaching Greener Lessons

It’s important to note that greener methods are actively sought by the next generation of workers who are currently at educational level. Nancy Diniz, course leader for Central Saint Martins’ new Biodesign Masters, stated, ‘[W]e are already witnessing an energetic movement of start-ups and young entrepreneurs focusing on developing products and services on circular design, zero waste, sustainable materials, and low-energy manufacturing’.

With this in mind, how should the jewellery industry integrate an environmentally aware message into its educational level to encourage new talent to prioritise better processes for the industry?

Jewellery designing is more than just creating visually beautiful pieces. It all starts with sourcing materials, and this where a greener method can be taught, whether it be through apprenticeship schemes or degree courses.

When sourcing materials, it is important to highlight the need for the jewellery industry to adapt to a more sustainable method. But, buying from verified sustainable sources can be challenging in this industry — as Forbes rightly reports — the supply chain from source to designer can be difficult to trace, with material passing through multiple hands before reaching the design phase.

Pushing for a better sense of transparency in a supply chain is one thing, but it will not happen overnight. What can designers do in the meantime? Well, there’s always recycled metals and gems as a raw material source to consider — particularly with recycled gemstones. This is a much greener practice than sourcing more from mines, and it’s also far better for the environment than to rely on synthetic gemstones.

Advertisement

A passion for teaching leads London South East College tutor to first class honours degree
Sector News
An inspirational tutor from London South East Collegesâ€™ hospitality
London South East Colleges' Principal shortlisted for national award
Sector News
Dr @SamParrett1 OBE, Principal and CEO of @LSEColleges has been shortl
South Eastern Regional College Businesses Services Team Recognised with Beacon Standard
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Businesses Services team has ach

The issue of synthetic gemstones in the jewellery industry is certainly no secret, but did you know about the environmental problems surrounding lab-grown gemstones? The process requires huge amounts of heat, especially for growing gemstones such as diamonds, requiring a significant amount of energy.

But, the level of carbon intensity needed for a lab-grown diamond is enormous, as is its impact on the environment. For comparison, a single, polish carat of synthetic diamond takes more than 500kg of CO2 to produce. But, a single, polish carat of natural diamond takes just over 150kg of CO2 to produce. Knowing the environmental impact of raw material choices is crucial, and needs to be integrated at an educational level for the jewellery industry to ingrain a sense of responsibility for its part in environmental matters.

Educating around environmentally friendly practices, greener innovations, and eco-awareness in jewellery is beneficial to a number of careers too. From seeking greener casting technology to improve the overall environmental impact, to being able to connect with customer demand for more ethical and environmentally-aware supply chains on the retail shop floor, it has never been more essential for the jewellery industry to do all it can to attain greener practises.

You may also be interested in these articles:

A passion for teaching leads London South East College tutor to first class honours degree
Sector News
An inspirational tutor from London South East Colleges’ hospitality
London South East Colleges' Principal shortlisted for national award
Sector News
Dr @SamParrett1 OBE, Principal and CEO of @LSEColleges has been shortl
MISSION IMPOSSIBLE AT HARINGEY SIXTH FORM COLLEGE
Sector News
'Mission Impossible @H6' - Haringey Sixth Form College’s New VIP App
South Eastern Regional College Businesses Services Team Recognised with Beacon Standard
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Businesses Services team has ach
Wendy Lagden gains the first City & Guilds Level 3 Bookbinding qualification set up by Bound by Veterans and funded by The Printing Charity
Sector News
Wendy Lagden, an ex-aircraft engineer in the Royal Navy who was discha
Progress on improving access to university for the poorest is woefully inadequate
Sector News
HESA of Higher Education Student Statistics for 2018-19 where publishe
PHX Training help Shireen overcome language barrier to secure work
Sector News
A teenager who moved to Cumbria from war-torn Syria has secured hersel
Students take the opportunity to question the Police and Crime Commissioner
Sector News
Foundation Degree students at City College Plymouth take the opportuni
Maths that feels good - Creating learning resources for blind students
Sector News
An international team of researchers has developed a method for easily
New skills centres launched by WCG
Sector News
A leading college group is helping businesses to future-proof their wo
National Society of Apprentices, Young Women’s Trust and The Apprentice Voice response to the Apprentice Pay Survey 2018/19
Sector News
The 2018/19 Apprenticeship Pay Survey is unfortunately a familiar read
QUBE LEARNING LAUNCHES QUBE VISION
Sector News
Affordable and accessible on-the-go training platform introduced by le

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page