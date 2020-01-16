South Eastern Regional College Businesses Services Team Recognised with Beacon Standard

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Businesses Services team has achieved the Beacon Standard and Commended Status for their engagement work with employers.

The award and commendation recognise the best and most innovative activities in colleges across the UK.

Emma Finney SERC’s Commercial Contracts Manager said, “We are delighted to have achieved the Beacon Standard and Commended Status for our work with employers. This recognises best practice in engagement with employers and our commitment to supporting local industry as illustrated by the fact that 51% (2643) of the Region’s Business Sector has been supported by SERC.



She added, “Over 1000 regional businesses annually partner with SERC, including Bombardier Aerospace, BT, Canyon Europe, Red Raven, Nitronia and Huddleston Engineering, to upskill their staff and find practical solutions for their problems. We have helped a range of companies to grow into new international markets, expand their product portfolio and multi-skill their staff to meet the challenges of the current economy.”

