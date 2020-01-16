 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

South Eastern Regional College Businesses Services Team Recognised with Beacon Standard

Details
Hits: 134
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Businesses Services team has achieved the Beacon Standard and Commended Status for their engagement work with employers. 

The award and commendation recognise the best and most innovative activities in colleges across the UK.  

Emma Finney SERC’s Commercial Contracts Manager said, “We are delighted to have achieved the Beacon Standard and Commended Status for our work with employers.  This recognises best practice in engagement with employers and our commitment to supporting local industry as illustrated by the fact that 51% (2643) of the Region’s Business Sector has been supported by SERC. 


She added, “Over 1000 regional businesses annually partner with SERC, including Bombardier Aerospace, BT, Canyon Europe, Red Raven, Nitronia and Huddleston Engineering, to upskill their staff and find practical solutions for their problems.  We have helped a range of companies to grow into new international markets, expand their product portfolio and multi-skill their staff to meet the challenges of the current economy.” 

Advertisement

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE AT HARINGEY SIXTH FORM COLLEGE
Sector News
'Mission Impossible @H6' - Haringey Sixth Form Collegeâ€™s New VIP App
Wendy Lagden gains the first City & Guilds Level 3 Bookbinding qualification set up by Bound by Veterans and funded by The Printing Charity
Sector News
Wendy Lagden, an ex-aircraft engineer in the Royal Navy who was discha
Progress on improving access to university for the poorest is woefully inadequate
Sector News
HESA of Higher Education Student Statistics for 2018-19 where publishe

You may also be interested in these articles:

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE AT HARINGEY SIXTH FORM COLLEGE
Sector News
'Mission Impossible @H6' - Haringey Sixth Form College’s New VIP App
ICS Learn Launch Employment Law Masterclass
Sector News
To complement their suite of online courses, ICS Learn have unveiled a
Wendy Lagden gains the first City & Guilds Level 3 Bookbinding qualification set up by Bound by Veterans and funded by The Printing Charity
Sector News
Wendy Lagden, an ex-aircraft engineer in the Royal Navy who was discha
Progress on improving access to university for the poorest is woefully inadequate
Sector News
HESA of Higher Education Student Statistics for 2018-19 where publishe
PHX Training help Shireen overcome language barrier to secure work
Sector News
A teenager who moved to Cumbria from war-torn Syria has secured hersel
Students take the opportunity to question the Police and Crime Commissioner
Sector News
Foundation Degree students at City College Plymouth take the opportuni
Maths that feels good - Creating learning resources for blind students
Sector News
An international team of researchers has developed a method for easily
New skills centres launched by WCG
Sector News
A leading college group is helping businesses to future-proof their wo
Kuwait Invites Nominations for 2020 $1 Million Al-Sumait Prize For Education In Africa
Sector News
His Royal Highness The Emir of Kuwait , Al Sumait Prize winners and de
Prime Minister must now keep his promise to protect Erasmus
Sector News
@BorisJohnson must now keep his promise to protect #ErasmusIn response
National Society of Apprentices, Young Women’s Trust and The Apprentice Voice response to the Apprentice Pay Survey 2018/19
Sector News
The 2018/19 Apprenticeship Pay Survey is unfortunately a familiar read
QUBE LEARNING LAUNCHES QUBE VISION
Sector News
Affordable and accessible on-the-go training platform introduced by le

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page