London South East Colleges' Principal shortlisted for national award

Dr @SamParrett1 OBE, Principal and CEO of @LSECollegeshas been shortlisted for the prestigious #TesFEAwards – in the FE Leader of the Year category
Dr Sam Parrett OBE is among eight College principals from around the country in the running for the title. The winners of each award category will be announced at a special ceremony in London on Friday 20 March.
Tes FE editor, Stephen Exley, said:“Excellent practice exists right across the further education sector, and those shortlisted for the Tes FE Awards are the cream of the crop. Our judges were extremely impressed with the calibre of entries.To be shortlisted is an extraordinary achievement"
Since joining what was Bromley College in 2010, Sam has overseen two successful college mergers, leading to the creation of London South East Colleges. She has also established the overarching London & South East Education Group, which incorporates a multi-academy trust and apprenticeship provider – ensuring high quality education provision at all levels across the region.
