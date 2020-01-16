 
A passion for teaching leads London South East College tutor to first class honours degree

Details
An inspirational tutor from London South East Colleges’ hospitality team has achieved a first class honours degree in teaching and professional training.

Restaurant Manager Marcel Dueren also received top marks for his thesis, which has now been handed to the College’s senior leadership team for consideration to become part of its teaching and learning policy resources.

Marcel joined the College five years ago and has had an influential effect on how students are taught. He has given hands-on, experienced-based training leading them to employment in some of the most distinguished hotels and restaurants in the UK.

German-born Marcel has enjoyed an illustrious career in the hospitality sector himself which began with an apprenticeship in hotel management. He moved on to work in a wide range of different positions such as restaurant supervisor, bar manager, head waiter, and hospitality general manager for a number of different employers in London and cities throughout Europe.

Receiving official confirmation of his first class standard from Canterbury Christ Church University, Marcel said: “I’m truly blown away with this; I think I’m on cloud nine right now. Although I’ve put so much into the course and burnt midnight oil to achieve the very highest grade I could, it’s still a huge surprise to reach such heights and get the highest grade possible.

“It’s not just the culmination of working exceptionally hard to complete assignments and sit exams; it is also about how I’ve used my experience from an apprentice in the industry right the way through to becoming a practising educator and trainer, mentor and expert in what makes young people tick that has been formally recognised.

“I can honestly say that I have dedicated the last five years of my career to making sure I pass on my skills and knowledge to a new generation of front-of-house specialists, professional chefs, hotel and restaurant managers, catering service providers and many others. I want them to go on and reap the benefits that the hospitality sector can bring and give them a head-start.”

Head of the College’s Hospitality team, Tania Sumner, said: “It is wonderful to hear of Marcel's success this year and we hope this will inspire both students and fellow staff to continue their learning and upskilling throughout their working lives and beyond.”

