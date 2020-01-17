Studying Creative Media Production at The Henley College

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

There is always something going on at the Creative Media Productions department. From trips around the world to visit global studios and companies, to incredible internal productions.

There is always plenty going on for students in the Creative Media Productions (CMP) department. Our CMP students have trips planned to, New York City, Euro Disney, Sky Studios, Wanrerbros and Aardman as well as their own end of year BeCreative exhibition.

The opportunities to see global production studios and attend the hubs of some of the world’s biggest broadcasters offers an incredible experience for our students. The chance to see how these companies operate on a daily basis really helps to open eyes and aid the knowledge and understanding of the industry. As well as this, it offers an environment that allows for growth of knowledge, whilst in an engaging setting having a good time.

The CMP course is equivalent to three A Levels and provides you with an exciting opportunity to work and develop your skills in TV and film editing and other media-related disciplines such as advertising, print and radio. You will be encouraged to experiment, develop your imagination and express thoughts and ideas through visual and aural media.

Highly practical in its nature, this course combines the areas of film and video editing, print production, scriptwriting and storyboarding. You will learn how to create and manipulate images, documentaries, a radio drama, music videos, short films as well as a variety of other productions. You will have the opportunity to work in our film and TV studio and will become a member of the newly established VIBE production company, showcasing a wide range of media work produced by our students at our annual ‘Oscars’ night.

This course is an accepted qualification for entry into university, with students having secured places on degree courses in areas including film and documentary making, sports media and journalism, 3D animation, art and photography at universities such as Bournemouth, Winchester and Portsmouth. Alternatively, students may consider direct entry into related employment.

This vocational course provides engaging content that will no doubt motivate and inspire students to go on and succeed in their chosen industry.

To give a sample of this, our brilliant CMP team are offering a Creative Media Industry taster day on Saturday 8th February.

This will provide potential students the chance to see what the course offers and how it might be when studying at The Henley College. Not only that, it provides the perfect setting and environment to speak to the staff and ask any questions that potential students may have.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News The Department for the Economyâ€™s inaugural NI Apprenticeship Week 20 Sector News https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/16/transforming-lives-through-ado Sector News Staff, students and external partners gathered to celebrate the develo