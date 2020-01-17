Leicester College student selected for Wordskills #SquadUK at international apprenticeship final

@WorldSkillsUK - Bridie Kilby to represent UK at #Shanghai2021 ‘Skill Olympics’ in September 2021

Leicester College student, Bridie Kilby has been selected to join the WorldSkills UK squad on its journey to the final in Shanghai in September 2021. She is one of 137 young people who will compete to represent the UK on the international stage.

The skills show has been dubbed the ‘skill Olympics’, showcasing apprenticeship talent across a range of practical categories.

Bridie has completed her Level 3 Diploma in Painting and Decorating at Leicester College. Previously, she won gold in the Painting and Decorating category at the WorldSkills national final and then went on to win Bronze at the WorldSkills UK competition, the UK’s largest interactive apprenticeship skills and careers event.

Bridie will now undertake 18 months of training, fitting this around her studies and employment before facing the ultimate selection test in 2021, prior to WorldSkills Shanghai which will run from 22-27 September 2021.

Bridie’s tutor at Leicester College, Kirk Staines (programme lead for painting and decorating) said:

“I feel extremely proud of Bridie; she has worked so hard. She has been getting better, constantly looking for ways to improve her time, efficiency and skill.”

Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE, Chief Executive at WorldSkills UK added:

“It is fantastic to see such a strong squad of young people all of whom are aiming to represent the UK on the world stage in Shanghai.

“They will be flying the flag for the UK, demonstrating to the rest of the world that we are developing the high quality skills needed to help us to trade internationally and attract inward investment across all of the UK to creating and maintain jobs. Now more than ever, we need to invest in excellence in training for the next generation if we are to remain competitive globally and help create a thriving economy.”

