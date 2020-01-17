 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Advancing into Further Education and beyond

Details
Hits: 34
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Former Engineering Technology student Joe Snelling has successfully progressed onto an apprenticeship with OEM Engineering in Llansamlet.

Joe started at Gower College Swansea on the Bridge Programme, where he stood out for his talent, strong work ethic and mature attitude towards college and his future career.

The Bridge Programme, now known as Advance into Further Education, is aimed at school leavers who are undecided about their future career path.

Joe then joined the full time Level 2 Multi Skilled Engineering Technology group in September 2019, and stood out with the skills he was demonstrating.

“An excellent opportunity came up with OEM, and Joe was the obvious choice,” says Coral Planas, Curriculum Leader for Engineering. “He was employed on our recommendation as a team, and we have received nothing but positive feedback from them. The partnerships that we have with these companies are extremely important.”

Half of the Engineering Technology graduates of 2019 have gained apprenticeships with companies such as TATA Steel, Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems and Real Alloy, and have returned to the College as day release students. Many of these apprenticeships were gained following work experience placements as part of the full time course and due to the teaching team working closely with the College’s Work Based Learning department and local employers.

Advertisement

Consultation on implementing savings to teaching grant budget
Sector News
Today (17 Jan) the OfS has issued a consultation to seek views on how
Symud Ymlaen i Addysg Bellach a thu hwnt
Sector News
Maeâ€™r cyn-fyfyriwr Technoleg Peirianneg Joe Snelling wedi symud ymla
Higher Education Statistics
Sector News
Todayâ€™s Education in the Media looks at the publication of annual s

You may also be interested in these articles:

UK Businesses; How to prepare for #Brexit
Sector News
DeVono Cresa, the UK’s leading occupier-only consultancy firm, has a
DFRobot to showcase Internet of Things-enabled ‘Smart Garden’ at Bett 2020
Sector News
DFRobot, a world-leading #STEM education solution provider is boosting
“INSIDE OUT DAY” A NEW INITIATIVE FOR CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH WEEK
Sector News
Inside Out Day calls for children and adults alike to wear an item of
Edinburgh College signs new Heritage partnership agreement aimed at enhancing students’ learning opportunities
Sector News
@EdinburghColl signs partnership agreement with The Battle of Prestonp
Consultation on implementing savings to teaching grant budget
Sector News
Today (17 Jan) the OfS has issued a consultation to seek views on how
Symud Ymlaen i Addysg Bellach a thu hwnt
Sector News
Mae’r cyn-fyfyriwr Technoleg Peirianneg Joe Snelling wedi symud ymla
Higher Education Statistics
Sector News
Today’s Education in the Media looks at the publication of annual s
South Eastern Regional College Science Students Scoop Three BT Young Scientist Awards
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is celebrating the success of th
Final year university places for Uxbridge College & Harrow College Graduates
Sector News
Students who have joined university degrees in the final year thanks t
Cardiff and Vale College student Will beats the competition to win Ford Panel Apprentice of the Year
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College student William Davies has been awarded the t
Plastic pollution - How can #STEM education help?
Sector News
The British International Education Association (BIEA) brought togethe
Leicester College student selected for Wordskills #SquadUK at international apprenticeship final
Sector News
@WorldSkillsUK - Bridie Kilby to represent UK at #Shanghai2021 ‘Skil

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: Money Matters: Bank of England deliver policy briefing at South Eastern Regional College 1 hour 29 minutes ago
Hannah Cooper
Hannah Cooper has published a new article: UK Businesses; How to prepare for #Brexit 1 hour 33 minutes ago
BIEA
BIEA has published a new article: Plastic pollution - How can #STEM education help? 1 hour 39 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page