Trainees reach out for new heights through North West Regional College and Hawthorn Heights construction partnership

Details
A new skills course aimed at helping recent school leavers and those seeking a new career find employment locally, has been launched in the North West of Northern Ireland.

The six week specialist training programme is a joint enterprise between Hawthorn Heights Ltd, North West Regional College (NWRC), the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB NI) and Unite the Union, and offers a guaranteed job interview for each of the candidates who complete the training.

The course ‘Hawthorn Heights (Specialised Training) – the Fundamentals of Park Construction’ will give 16 people the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of Park Construction at NWRC’s Greystone Campus in Limavady.

With no qualifications or experience needed, this is an opportunity for anyone seeking a new challenge to apply for this specialised training programme and see where it can take them.

Raymond Bolt, Curriculum Manager at NWRC said: “NWRC is pleased to be able to deliver this specialised training programme with support from CITB NI, Unite N.I., and in collaboration with Hawthorn Heights. The college has a track record of delivering high quality industry-relevant training and we look forward to welcoming successful applicants to take part in the course.”

Ciaran Farren, Hawthorn Heights said: “This is an excellent opportunity to join an expanding company, while gaining the essential skills required for your potential job role through the NWRC. We are excited to be partnering with the NWRC, CITB and Unite the Union to provide, what could be, a long term career for applicants within the programme.”

Ciaran Brolly, Regional Learning Organiser (Construction) for UNITE trade union welcomed the new Partnership adding: “As well as giving them a taste of the Construction industry, it will also enable them to show their enthusiasm to a potential future employer and help them to identify their own strengths as well as learning new skills. “

David Cooper, CITB NI added: “ This six week intensive training program will be delivered at NWRC beginning on February 24th and will be followed by two weeks on the job placement with leading Play park providers, Hawthorn Heights.

“The collaborative model of learning enables participants to gain valuable skills and gives them the opportunity to pursue a rewarding career in the construction sector.

“Participants will complete a Level 1 Award in Health and Safety in a Construction Environment along with a CSR (Construction Skills Register) qualification. The program will cover the essentials of Play Park Construction and at the end of the course participants will be able to carry out general health and safety aspects as well as specialised building of play park equipment. “

NWRC will host an information session on Wednesday, February 5, at 11 a.m at Greystone Campus where interested candidates can find out more about the Academy and apply for a place.

