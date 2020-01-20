 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Lowestoft Sixth Form College continues to have standout performance

Details
Hits: 54
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Lowestoft Sixth Form College has been rated among the top 25% of colleges in the country for student progress, according to national data. This is the fourth year running that the college has achieved this accolade, cementing its position as the top performing sixth form in the East of England.

Benchmark survey data was compiled by the Advanced Level Performance Systems- a data analysis tool used by education institutions across the UK. The data means that students at Lowestoft Sixth Form College are likely to earn higher than predicted A Level results, placing them among the top quarter of students nationally. For example, a student who is predicted to attain a B grade at A Level will likely surpass this and achieve an A grade at Lowestoft Sixth Form College.

The college, which became part of East Coast College (ECC) in August 2018, also stands out with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects; its A Level results are in the top 1% in the country for Physics and Maths. This is great news for East Coast College, which has close links with the engineering and energy industries.

Upon hearing this news, Keith Shiels, Principal of Lowestoft Sixth Form College said, “I am immensely proud of this achievement. Our consistent outstanding results are testament to the work of our dedicated staff and students. Our staff deliver high-quality teaching and support, whilst working closely with parents and carers to nurture students’ goals and help them to progress onto their chosen destinations.”

Lowestoft Sixth Form College consistently produces standout results, having been rated as the top performing sixth form college in the East of England in the latest Department for Education tables. In 2019, the college attained a 99% A Level pass rate, with 74% of students achieving an A* - C grade. 83% of physics students earned grades A* - B and 77% achieved A* - B in Maths. 

“Our college is very pleased to have undoubtedly the best sixth form in the region, which goes from strength to strength each year. It really is the best choice for students considering A Levels”, said Stuart Rimmer, CEO of East Coast College.

While celebrating these results, the sixth form recognises that is not purely results-driven. The college places a strong emphasis on student wellbeing and support, with each individual student having a ‘Student Achievement Mentor’ to aid their educational and personal journeys throughout their time at the college. The college hosts a number of wellbeing events throughout the year, alongside a ‘Plus More’ enrichment programme which offers students a range of extracurricular activities to get involved in.

Advertisement

Britain set for post #Brexit education revolution
Sector News
A school exchange scheme is being extended as part of plans for Britai
Bristol in top five universities targeted by top employers for fifth year in a row
Sector News
Bristol is fourth in the Graduate Market in 2020 report, which is a st
Fighting Period Poverty
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/20/fighting-period-poverty/Fighti

“It’s not just about the numbers; every one of our students has great potential and individuality. Our college provides the opportunity to stand out and equips them for the next step, be it university, apprenticeship or employment.” continued Stuart Rimmer.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Britain set for post #Brexit education revolution
Sector News
A school exchange scheme is being extended as part of plans for Britai
Bristol in top five universities targeted by top employers for fifth year in a row
Sector News
Bristol is fourth in the Graduate Market in 2020 report, which is a st
Fighting Period Poverty
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/20/fighting-period-poverty/Fighti
BELFAST COOKERY SCHOOL GIVE MASTERCLASS AT SERC
Sector News
Chefs from Belfast Cookery School visited South Eastern Regional Colle
Scotland’s first Career College to take construction training to the next level
Sector News
The Career Colleges Trust has approved City of Glasgow College to laun
The UK’s Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport launches scheme to develop next generation of African start-ups
Sector News
African tech firms invited to join UK-led growth project: Africa has a
Havering College Engineering students selected for prestigious Daily Mail Apprenticeships
Sector News
Congratulations to @HaveringCollege Engineering students Spencer Batch
Trainees reach out for new heights through North West Regional College and Hawthorn Heights construction partnership
Sector News
A new skills course aimed at helping recent school leavers and those s
North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College to Boost Digital Skills in West Midlands
Sector News
@NWSLC_official course provides opportunity for residents to kick-star
Symud Ymlaen i Addysg Bellach a thu hwnt
Sector News
Mae’r cyn-fyfyriwr Technoleg Peirianneg Joe Snelling wedi symud ymla
Advancing into Further Education and beyond
Sector News
Former Engineering Technology student Joe Snelling has successfully pr
Higher Education Statistics
Sector News
Today’s Education in the Media looks at the publication of annual s

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page