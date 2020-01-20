Lowestoft Sixth Form College continues to have standout performance

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Lowestoft Sixth Form College has been rated among the top 25% of colleges in the country for student progress, according to national data. This is the fourth year running that the college has achieved this accolade, cementing its position as the top performing sixth form in the East of England.

Benchmark survey data was compiled by the Advanced Level Performance Systems- a data analysis tool used by education institutions across the UK. The data means that students at Lowestoft Sixth Form College are likely to earn higher than predicted A Level results, placing them among the top quarter of students nationally. For example, a student who is predicted to attain a B grade at A Level will likely surpass this and achieve an A grade at Lowestoft Sixth Form College.

The college, which became part of East Coast College (ECC) in August 2018, also stands out with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects; its A Level results are in the top 1% in the country for Physics and Maths. This is great news for East Coast College, which has close links with the engineering and energy industries.

Upon hearing this news, Keith Shiels, Principal of Lowestoft Sixth Form College said, “I am immensely proud of this achievement. Our consistent outstanding results are testament to the work of our dedicated staff and students. Our staff deliver high-quality teaching and support, whilst working closely with parents and carers to nurture students’ goals and help them to progress onto their chosen destinations.”

Lowestoft Sixth Form College consistently produces standout results, having been rated as the top performing sixth form college in the East of England in the latest Department for Education tables. In 2019, the college attained a 99% A Level pass rate, with 74% of students achieving an A* - C grade. 83% of physics students earned grades A* - B and 77% achieved A* - B in Maths.

“Our college is very pleased to have undoubtedly the best sixth form in the region, which goes from strength to strength each year. It really is the best choice for students considering A Levels”, said Stuart Rimmer, CEO of East Coast College.

While celebrating these results, the sixth form recognises that is not purely results-driven. The college places a strong emphasis on student wellbeing and support, with each individual student having a ‘Student Achievement Mentor’ to aid their educational and personal journeys throughout their time at the college. The college hosts a number of wellbeing events throughout the year, alongside a ‘Plus More’ enrichment programme which offers students a range of extracurricular activities to get involved in.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News A school exchange scheme is being extended as part of plans for Britai Sector News Bristol is fourth in the Graduate Market in 2020 report, which is a st Sector News https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/20/fighting-period-poverty/Fighti

“It’s not just about the numbers; every one of our students has great potential and individuality. Our college provides the opportunity to stand out and equips them for the next step, be it university, apprenticeship or employment.” continued Stuart Rimmer.