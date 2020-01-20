Havering College Engineering students selected for prestigious Daily Mail Apprenticeships

Congratulations to @HaveringCollege Engineering students Spencer Batchelor (right) and Ben Eliot who have both been successful in being selected for an #Apprenticeship with @MailOnline the Daily Mail newspaper group as Maintenance Engineers.

Their success followed a tough selection process which included having to complete a presentation to Engineering Manager Martin Williamson and company management.

Along with other shortlisted Engineering students from Quarles campus, the boys had been taken on a tour of the Daily Mail site in December with Engineering tutor David Corroyer, followed by a question and answer session in the boardroom. The following week, the students were individually interviewed and had to make their presentations. Spencer and Ben were then informed this week that they had been chosen as the successful candidates.

Havering Colleges have, over many years, built an excellent relationship with the Daily Mail, where apprentices complete a Level 3 and 4 Apprenticeship which includes HNC and HND qualifications.

Engineering Programme Manager Sunny Bamra said: “We are very proud of Spencer and Ben for being selected for this great opportunity. Employer engagement is of paramount importance for the college. Having a curriculum that meets the needs of employers provides a seamless progression into employment and apprenticeships.”

