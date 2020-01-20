BELFAST COOKERY SCHOOL GIVE MASTERCLASS AT SERC

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Chefs from Belfast Cookery School visited South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Downpatrick Campus recently to give help, advice and a demonstration on cooking seafood to students from Level 2 Culinary Skills.

The visit was part of a project involving Belfast Cookery School, Seafish UK and Marketing Seafood in Education (MAST) which aims to promote the use of seafood in cookery and to help improve young people’s skills in creating fish-based dishes.

Ian Hunter from Belfast Cookery School said, “We visit many colleges and schools across Northern Ireland providing cookery demonstrations using good quality seafood. Some students don’t get the opportunity to cook with different kinds of fish, so it’s great to give them with that opportunity by showing them how to prepare, cook and serve a range of seafood.

He added, “As well as the cookery demonstrations and practical session where the students create dishes, we also talk to the student on a range of related topics such as the economics of the industry including the best practice in order to make profit on fish for anyone who may be interested in running a restaurant. I find these talks and demonstrations do a great job of not only promoting cooking with seafood but sparking interest in budding young chefs.”

Thomas Turley, Lecturer in Hospitality and Catering said, “The demonstration will be of great use to our students, not least because they are about to move on to cooking with seafood as part of their course. The skills they have acquired today will be put to good use and will help them develop their repertoire of culinary skills.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News A school exchange scheme is being extended as part of plans for Britai Sector News https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/20/fighting-period-poverty/Fighti Sector News African tech firms invited to join UK-led growth project: Africa has a