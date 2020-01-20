 
Consortium to supply AVer visualisers and charging carts

Leading technology manufacturer AVer Europe is proud to announce new distribution agreement with educational supplier Consortium.

As a major supplier to the education sector, Consortium will now stock AVer visualisers and charging cart ranges.

AVer provides easy-to-use, affordable and meaningful technology solutions to the education sector, coupled with strong customer support and warranty programs. AVer products, such as the visualisers, can accelerate learning in the classroom, by creating a fun and interactive environment.

Looking after classroom devices can be challenging and time consuming for teachers. AVer’s versatile charging carts incorporate versatile designs and key features to meet the needs of all teachers, making day-to-day device management simple and tangled cables a thing of the past.  Consortium will carry AVER’s E24c and E32c models which features Smart Cycle Charging Technology and Streamlined Cable and Power Management. AVER provides 5 years electrical and 10 years mechanical warranty.

On making the announcement, Rene Buhay, AVer Europe Vice President of Sales & Marketing said, “We are delighted with this new partnership with Consortium which will further enhance our UK presence and help promote AVer products to the education sector.”

Daniel Morris, Consortium Product Manager comments “We’re thrilled to be adding AVer’s high quality visualisers and charging carts to our educational range. Our aim is to continue to curate our unrivalled portfolio, adding new technology that makes educators lives not just easier but simpler, allowing for more time to prepare resources and provide enhanced collaboration and engagement of their students.”

