#BlueMonday now affecting half of the UK

Between the realisation of having to go back to work post-Christmas and struggling with finances over the 5-6-week payday gap, just under half of adults (44%) confess to suffering with January Blues. The most depressing day of the year, dubbed ‘Blue Monday’, falls on the 20th; and only 5% of Brits consider themselves happy during this time of the year.

‘Blue Monday’ may only happen once a year, falling on the third Monday in January, but research shows that Brits notoriously struggle with Mondays in general. Acknowledging the weekend is coming to an end can inevitably cut the weekend feeling in half as worry about ‘returning to reality’ seeps in. For many workers ‘Sunday anxiety’ is also an all-too-familiar feeling with the ‘Sunday blues’, driving many to call in sick. In fact, research reveals that twice as many people call in sick on a Monday compared to Fridays.

However, most people usually give it two weeks before calling in sick on the first Monday of February, now affectionately known as “National Sickie Day”.

Whilst the UK patiently waits for next bank holiday weekend, Forest Holidays shares some insights into workforce mentality and self-care tips that will help Brits overcome their January Blues.

Perfecting a night-time routine

Brits are no strangers to new year resolutions and making one to get a better night’s sleep is a common one that many of us try to commit to at the beginning of the year. Only 13% of the UK adults maintain a normal bedtime schedule, despite being able to set reminders on phones and smartwatches, resulting in being irritable, prone to more accidents and feeling less-than sociable.

Although it takes the average person three days to get back into their normal sleep routine, especially after a holiday, January is the perfect time to develop a regular sleeping pattern; setting and sticking to a strict routine.

Fighting the urge to stay inside

Across the UK, 1 in 5 people have low vitamin D levels, which can be largely attributed to a lack of time spent outside. In fact, during the colder, wetter, months, the average person spends less than an hour a day outside – 52 minutes to be precise! This time is mostly moving between methods of transport during a commute.

Taking advantage of your annual leave

Over half of people are guilty of not using their annual leave. However, taking a day off work is a prime opportunity to rest and recharge your batteries, as well as spend time doing things that you enjoy or reconnect with loved ones. If you strategically book annual leave you can maximise holidays, for example with two bank holidays in April, if you book five days off work, you can enjoy an 11-day holiday.

Focusing on wellness

Prominent health & wellbeing trends that will we be seeing a lot more of in 2020:

  1. Ecotherapy – One of the hottest buzzwords of the moment, that medical professionals have started to recognise (and in some cases even prescribe), ecotherapy can refer to any outdoor activity in nature.
  2. Forest Bathing – A Japanese mindfulness trend, known as shinrin-yoku, which involves getting away “bathing” or soaking up the natural atmosphere to calm and soothe your senses.
  3. Blue Mindfulness – This is focused on appreciating the planet’s water and engaging in more water-based activities such as swimming, sailing or surfing. It also allows people to make a conscious connection with the planet’s resources, potentially getting more involved with eco-initiatives.

