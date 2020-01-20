https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/20/fighting-period-poverty/

On Saturday 18 January, we announced the launch of our new scheme to make period products available to pupils at state primary, secondary schools and colleges in England. This was covered by BBC Online, the Guardian, the Sun, I News, the Telegraph, the Express and the Mirror, while Children and Families Minister Michelle Donelan was also interviewed on BBC Breakfast.

Children and Families Minister Michelle Donelan said:

Periods are a normal part of everyday life and we do not want young people missing out on lessons because of them.

We know that it is not easy for everyone to access period products where and when they need them. This scheme will deal with those problems so young people can go about their daily lives without getting caught out if they have come on their period unexpectedly, forgotten to bring products with them or if they can’t afford the products they need.