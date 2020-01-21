 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Teachers set for biggest sustained pay increase since 2005

Details
Hits: 142
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Proposals put forward for teacher starting salaries to rise to £26,000 this September, building towards £30,000 by September 2022

Teachers in England are set for the biggest sustained uplift to their pay ranges since 2005.

Under proposals submitted today (21 January) to the independent School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB), the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has outlined plans to increase starting salaries to at least £26,000 in September 2020, with those in outer and inner London to rise to £30,000 and £32,000 respectively.

This represents a significant step towards meeting the Government’s commitment to increase teachers’ starting salaries to £30,000 by September 2022, ensuring that the pay offer for teachers is amongst the most competitive in the graduate labour market.

Experienced teachers, heads and school leaders would see an above inflation pay increase of 2.5 per cent to their pay ranges, with early career teachers’ salaries increasing by up to 6.7 per cent, supporting an attractive career path for the whole profession.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

We want to make teaching attractive to the most talented graduates by recognising the prestige that we as a society place on the profession.

We have set out proposals to significantly raise starting salaries for new teachers to £26,000 next year, rising to £30,000 by September 2022, alongside above-inflation pay increases for senior teachers and school leaders. These mark the biggest reform to teacher pay in a generation.

Departmental analysis suggests that the proposed changes to the pay system could see over 1,000 extra teachers retained per year by 2022/23.

The pay award will be affordable for schools thanks to Government plans to invest an extra £14 billion over the next three years – starting with an additional £2.6 billion in 2020-21 and rising to £7.1 billion more in 2022-23, compared to 2019-20 levels.

This funding boost will also allow schools to invest in other important resources and activities, alongside pay, which support improved outcomes for pupils.

The STRB will now consider the Department’s proposals and respond with their recommendations later in the year.

Advertisement

Investing in 'What Works' in further education and adult learning
Sector News
Sets out the case for a What Works Centre for further education and ad
Outstanding Burnley College Deploys â€˜Classroom Toolboxâ€™ from C-Learning Providing Feature Rich Controls Over Google Classroom
Sector News
Burnley College, rated outstanding by Ofsted, has announced that it ha
Six in ten believe data analytics will become more important than people skills
Sector News
The changing art of negotiationNew research from Barclaycard Payments,

You may also be interested in these articles:

Improving attainment in the FE and adult learning sector
Sector News
Research looking at what interventions improve the level of attainment
Investing in 'What Works' in further education and adult learning
Sector News
Sets out the case for a What Works Centre for further education and ad
Outstanding Burnley College Deploys ‘Classroom Toolbox’ from C-Learning Providing Feature Rich Controls Over Google Classroom
Sector News
Burnley College, rated outstanding by Ofsted, has announced that it ha
Britain set for post #Brexit education revolution
Sector News
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced a one-year extension to
#BlueMonday now affecting half of the UK
Sector News
Between the realisation of having to go back to work post-Christmas an
Bristol in top five universities targeted by top employers for fifth year in a row
Sector News
Bristol is fourth in the Graduate Market in 2020 report, which is a st
Fighting Period Poverty
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/20/fighting-period-poverty/Fighti
Defining New Models of Education for the Fourth Industrial Revolution #FutureofEducation
Sector News
United World Colleges (UWC) calls for public-private partnerships in e
Five skills that leadership teams will need to navigate the decade ahead
Sector News
#Skills2030 Seeking New Leadership: Youth Voices Say Success in New De
Six in ten believe data analytics will become more important than people skills
Sector News
The changing art of negotiationNew research from Barclaycard Payments,
BELFAST COOKERY SCHOOL GIVE MASTERCLASS AT SERC
Sector News
Chefs from Belfast Cookery School visited South Eastern Regional Colle
The UK’s Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport launches scheme to develop next generation of African start-ups
Sector News
African tech firms invited to join UK-led growth project: Africa has a

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

ACCA
ACCA had a status update on Twitter 7 minutes ago

RT @ACCAHelenBrand: Today, I'm at the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020, hosted by the UK PM, highlighting the breadth and quality of invest…
View Original Tweet

Jamie Smith
Jamie Smith has published a new article: Outstanding Burnley College Deploys ‘Classroom Toolbox’ from C-Learning Providing Feature Rich Controls Over Google Classroom 1 hour 13 minutes ago
Gateshead College
Gateshead College has published a new article: Gateshead College Table tennis star selected to represent country 12 hours 44 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page