Improving attainment in the FE and adult learning sector

Details
Research looking at what interventions improve the level of attainment for disadvantaged students in the further education and adult learning sectors.

Improving attainment among disadvantaged students in the FE and adult learning sector: evidence review

PDF, 13.9MB, 71 pages

The report sets out the main research findings and recommendations for the government.

It recommends that the government should invest £20 million over 5 years to establish a What Works Centre for further education. The government and the centre should focus on:

  • what works across all stages of the learner journey - from participation to longer term socio-economic outcomes
  • what works for specific groups of learners

Investing in ‘what works’ activity in further education and adult learning: policy brief’ is also available and sets out the case for a What Works Centre for further education and adult learning.

Find about more about the What Works initiative.

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

