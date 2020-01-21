Outstanding Burnley College Deploys ‘Classroom Toolbox’ from C-Learning Providing Feature Rich Controls Over Google Classroom

Burnley College, rated outstanding by Ofsted, has announced that it has deployed Classroom Toolbox from leading Google Premier Education Partner and Education Technology Build Partner C-Learning to support its progressive approach to technology enabled learning.

Burnley College already makes extensive use of G Suite for Education and Google Classroom, the leading global digital learning platform from Google now used by more than 90 million educators worldwide, as part of its commitment to enabling easy access to outstanding learning content for staff and students from any location and on any device.

C-Learning launched Classroom Toolbox in 2019 to add new functionality to Google Classroom making it easier for educators to add or remove teachers, change ownership of classrooms and benefit from a whole range of wider functionality including making announcements and reporting.

Burnley College now joins the momentum along with The Sheffield College, Warwick College Group, Peterborough Regional College, Gateshead College and many more in adopting the solution.

C-Learning Executive Chairman Jamie Smith said:

“Google Classroom is used by millions of educators globally and listening to our global client base we recognised there is a need to make the management of Google Classrooms even easier, specifically changing the ownership of a Classroom or adding a teacher to an existing one, among wider functionality. This can be necessary when an organisation is undergoing significant change or wishes to share resources in new ways.

"Equally if a colleague leaves or joins then course material that already exists can be shared more easily. Classroom Toolbox enables all of this, giving any organisation using Google Classroom assurance of business continuity should a teacher be unavailable. The interface is simple and along with a feature rich set of wider benefits we also wanted to make the solution is within reach for even a small school or any College so have a set price point of £500 which achieves this”.

Ben Whitaker, Curriculum Manager at Burnley College said:

“Google Classroom is the mission control that we use for all of our learning & teaching at Burnley College. Classroom Toolbox has been a crucial element for us to provision classes automatically, change ownership if staff are absent or move on and get in depth reports of usage. We literally use it every day.”

Access a free trial of Classroom Toolbox here.

C-Learning is a Google Premier Education Partner and Education Technology Build Partner with a client base across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company is a leading transformation specialist and provider of Chromebooks and Google technology such as Jamboards, bespoke software, training and consultancy services to education.

