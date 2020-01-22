 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

VR enables students to understand hard to grasp concepts by shrinking them down to the atomic level

Details
Hits: 99
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Build your own molecule and fly inside chemical reactions with #VirtualReality

Looking forward to seeing everyone at #bett2020 #bett20 we’re on stand SG42 with @ParotecUK @redboxvr if you want to see some cool Chemsitry VR #stem #vrandarinedu #virtualreality #chemsitry #ukedchat pic.twitter.com/w26nQMYEGy

— MEL Science (@mel_science) January 21, 2020

MEL Science invites Bett 2020 attendees to immerse themselves in a complete 360^0 virtual reality (VR) experience, as a part of the MEL Virtual Lab. An exciting VR lab experience that allows you to experience chemistry in a completely new and immersive fashion.

MEL Science will be partnering with RedBoxVR at Bett 2020 this year to bring you a cutting-edge VR experience. Visitors to the stand will get a chance to trial the latest innovations by MEL Science. This will include three of their top educational offerings including MEL Chemistry VR, MEL Chemistry and MEL Kids.

Attendees to MEL Science’s stand at Bett 2020, will gain an exclusive look at their incredible virtual reality (VR) chemistry lessons, their exciting experiment kits and their innovative augmented reality powered science boxes.

MEL Chemistry VR enables students to understand hard to grasp concepts in an amazingly visual and immersive environment by shrinking down to the atomic level. Test your knowledge in the interactive makerspaces where you can build your own atoms and molecules. Available at home and for classrooms, MEL Chemistry VR can be found on iOS, Android, Oculus, and Google Daydream.

Reimagined for the 21st century, MEL Chemistry is a subscription-based experiment kit. Every month we send out a package with 2-3 experiments that you can do with your children. No PhD needed here as everything is very neatly laid out with clear instructions and images to guide you along the way. Completely safe and designed for home use, you can spend time having fun while educating your children at the same time. Use the companion app to view the reaction components in VR to gain a deeper understanding beyond the fizz and bang. Aimed for ages 10 and above. MEL Chemistry is also perfect for home-education and science clubs.

A monthly AR-powered science box for children ages 5 and up. MEL Kids lets your children get their hands on a monthly science and technology project. Build cool rockets, crystal screens, cannons, and other amazing engineering wonders. Every kit contains your easy to assemble project, a fun comic book explaining the theme, and an explanatory AR lesson with our mascots Zac and Newt.

Advertisement

New digital portal to strengthen safeguarding guidance for charities
Sector News
The Government has launched a new online portal today that will streng
High-tech products to level the playing field for disabled pupils
Sector News
Ground-breaking technology to be used to support pupils with special e
Refugees to teach students in unique language learning programme
Sector News
Initiative marks first step in education technology #EdTech in QatarLe

Edd Stockwell, Head of Partnerships at MEL Science, said:

“We are incredibly excited for Bett 2020, I believe our products are an important part of the evolution of science education – something that brings a whole new dimension to science learning.

“Please feel free to come over and talk to the MEL Science team, we are looking forward to introducing you to our products – and our friendly team will be on hand to help you trial our VR lessons as well as let you know how to enter our exciting competition.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

New pilot project to deliver the best tool to support SEND pupils
Sector News
Would you like free #SEND technology for your school?For the first tim
New digital portal to strengthen safeguarding guidance for charities
Sector News
The Government has launched a new online portal today that will streng
High-tech products to level the playing field for disabled pupils
Sector News
Ground-breaking technology to be used to support pupils with special e
Refugees to teach students in unique language learning programme
Sector News
Initiative marks first step in education technology #EdTech in QatarLe
American edtech giant Quizlet opens first overseas office in London and announces new content partners, Busuu and Garnet Education
Sector News
Today, Quizlet, the global learning platform, has unveiled further int
South Eastern Regional College student named British Education Award Finalist
Sector News
Lisburn girl, Charlotte Slater, has been named a finalist for a presti
Hoople Ltd becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner
Sector News
The Society for Education and Training (SET) are welcoming staff at on
Sandwell College bolsters commitment to creative students with new partnership
Sector News
Creative students from Sandwell College will now have the chance to wo
SERC and TSULBP are collaborating on an Erasmus+ Higher Education International Credit Mobility project
Sector News
VISIT FROM TAJIK STATE UNIVERSITY OF LAW, BUSINESS AND POLITICS (TSULB
Toward a 'More Cohesive World' - Schools are under-preparing students for #futurejobs
Sector News
World Economic Forum @Davos #WEF20: 'Toward a More Cohesive World' re
Amanda Spielman launches Ofsted's Annual Report 2018/19
Sector News
Ofsted's Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman discusses the quality of educ
Recognising the value of great teachers
Sector News
Today our blog looks at new recommendations we are setting out on tea

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page