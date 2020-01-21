 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

BRITAIN’S FIRST NATIONWIDE MUSIC THERAPY BURSARY PROGRAMME LAUNCHED BY CHARITY NORDOFF ROBBINS & SONY MUSIC UK

Details
Hits: 98
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Nordoff Robbins, the UK’s largest independent music therapy charity, has today (21 Jan) announced it is to benefit from a bursary from Sony Music to train six students on their world-class Master of Music Therapy (MMT) programme.  

The funding has been ring-fenced for students who would otherwise not have the resources to complete a Masters level programme, removing barriers faced by individuals from a range of diverse backgrounds which may be inhibiting their talent and prospects.  

Sony’s investment forms part of their pledge as a founder member of the Valuable 500 campaign, which asks businesses to put disability at the top of their agenda. The move builds on existing work the company has done to prioritise diversity and well-being. 

Dedicated to enriching the lives of people affected by life limiting illness, isolation or disability through music therapy, Nordoff Robbins supports thousands of people through its own centres and by working in partnership with organisations including care homes, schools and hospitals.  

The charity has been training musicians to become music therapists since 1974, giving them the skills, training and thinking needed to use music therapeutically to help others.  

The two-year Masters degree programme is run out of training bases in London, Manchester and Newcastle. It is validated by Goldsmiths, University of London, and approved by the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC).  

Sony Music’s commitment to Nordoff Robbins will cover six bursaries across the UK over an initial three-year period. It is estimated that over the two-year course alone, per location, the funded students will deliver around 2,520 music therapy sessions to 600 vulnerable and isolated individuals. 

Nordoff Robbins is committed to employing most of the graduates: these bursaries will help Nordoff Robbins to ensure its workforce is as diverse as the people and the communities they work with. Other graduates go on to work across education, health and social care services around the UK. 

Sony Music signed artist Rag’n’BoneMan (Rory Graham), who worked as a carer before his music career exploded, endorsed Sony’s commitment: “Having worked as a carer for children with Down’s syndrome and Asperger’s, I saw first-hand how families struggle with a lack of support.  Issues around disability have been side-lined for too long and more help is needed to raise awareness and make real improvements. I’m pleased to see Sony Music support diversity by investing in music therapy, which has such a positive impact for those who need it.” 

Sandra Schembri, CEO of Nordoff Robbins said: “We are grateful to Sony Music for choosing Nordoff Robbins for this generous bursary. These six fully funded places on our programme will offer a training opportunity to gifted and passionate individuals who might otherwise find access to the course a challenge. To support our Master of Music Therapy programme is to support not only the careers of six people, but the future of high-quality music therapy reaching the people who need it most.” 

Advertisement

Barnsley College and Barnsley Sixth Form College to welcome future students
Sector News
Potential new students will have the opportunity to find out about the
Pum myfyriwr yn cystadlu yn Rhaglen Ddoniau WorldSkills
Sector News
Mae pum myfyriwr o Goleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi ennill lleoedd yng Ngharf
Social mobility across the UK
Sector News
Today our blog looks at the new report by Sutton Trust on social mobi

Jason Iley, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK, said: “We’re excited to do something tangible and meaningful in the worlds of both music and disability. Music is incredibly powerful and can reach people and provide opportunities in so many different ways. We are proud to be part of the Valuable 500, which encourages companies to prioritise and invest in accessibility for all.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Science Minister outlines the UK's world-leading role in EdTech
Sector News
Chris Skidmore spoke at the #BETTShow today (22 Jan) about the importa
HP Advances Digital Teaching and Learning Experiences
Sector News
@HP unveils new #Chromebooks and notebook designed for education at #B
Craft Guild of Chefs ‘Wessex Salon Culinaire’ becomes ‘The British Student Culinary Championships’ in brand refresh and venue change
Sector News
For 2020, Craft Guild of Chefs has changed the name of its renowned We
City College Plymouth media students quiz music academic
Sector News
As part of Next Steps South West’s Higher Education Creative Week, s
Breakthrough for apprentices as NUS membership is formally recognised
Sector News
In an historic moment for apprentices across the UK, NUS’ has confir
Wren Kitchens launching IT internship programme for undergraduates
Sector News
This summer, to help develop the next generation of talented tech prof
Barnsley College and Barnsley Sixth Form College to welcome future students
Sector News
Potential new students will have the opportunity to find out about the
Pum myfyriwr yn cystadlu yn Rhaglen Ddoniau WorldSkills
Sector News
Mae pum myfyriwr o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi ennill lleoedd yng Ngharf
Social mobility across the UK
Sector News
Today our blog looks at the new report by Sutton Trust on social mobi
Concept Hair has launches nationwide search for the UK’s best apprentice hairdresser
Sector News
Concept Hair launches national student competition #ConceptHairAOY2020
Five Gower College Swansea students enter the WorldSkills Talent Programme
Sector News
@WorldSkillsUK #SquadUK Talent ProgrammeFive students from Gower Colle
Bath College Apprenticeships and Jobs Fair returns this March
Sector News
@BathCollege #Apprenticeships and Jobs Fair returns for 2020Young peop

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Stefan Drew
How to Save College Finances and The Environment is now a featured video. 53 minutes ago
How to Save College Finances and The Environment

How to Save College Finances and The Environment

How To Save College Finances & The Environment by Stefan Drew of https://www.MediaSet.co.uk Cash strapped colleges need to embrace simple ways to...

Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew shared a video in channel. 55 minutes ago

How to Save College Finances and The Environment

How to Save College Finances and The Environment

How To Save College Finances & The Environment by Stefan Drew of https://www.MediaSet.co.uk Cash strapped colleges need to embrace simple ways to...

Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew had a status update on Twitter 56 minutes ago

Agreed. And as you know it doesn’t stop with fishing and boats. The number of hi qual private cookery schools is gr… https://t.co/VU0luzRkMQ
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page