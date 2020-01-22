Creating a Future Workforce: #STEM subjects brought to life at Farnborough International Airshow

Farnborough Friday: A Day to Excite and Inspire at the Farnborough International Airshow

The Farnborough International Airshow is to see one of the most exciting developments in its recent history with the launch of Farnborough Friday: a day developed to inspire and engage the industry’s future workforce.

On Friday 24 July, up to 25,000 people looking to secure a lifelong, rewarding career are invited to the Airshow for a day that is packed with meaningful activities.

Farnborough Friday will introduce the next generation of leaders, innovators, and pioneers to employers, providing valuable insight into the wealth of career opportunities available throughout dynamic, global industries.

As a trade day, Farnborough Friday opens the Airshow’s exhibition halls to more than 1,500 of the world’s leading aerospace companies many of which will host STEM-related activities on their stand. Through these activities, those attending gain a meaningful understanding of what careers across the aerospace industry promise; the skills required, and the value that studying STEM subjects delivers.

There is to be a full air display and a varied and comprehensive static display. There will also be a Careers Hub where students, graduates and young professionals can access one-on-one specialist advice, dedicated seminars, and a live jobs board.

Gareth Rogers, Chief Executive of Farnborough International says: “Farnborough Friday promises to be landmark event serving two vital purposes: inspiring and engaging the next generation, and enabling industry to address major concerns about its future workforce.

“The Farnborough International Airshow has always played an important role in encouraging future leaders, innovators and pioneers to commit to studying the STEM-related subjects essential for a career in aerospace.

“July’s Airshow is one of the world’s biggest platforms for exhibiting leading-edge technology. Experts from around the world are here to do business and for the first time, we are inviting people to learn directly from them, and to see and touch innovation that is shaping our world.”

Planned activities include:

Careers Hub and live Job Board.

Comprehensive speaker programme.

Hands-on activities with exhibitors using innovation to demonstrate the application of STEM subjects.

Rocketry Challenge final.

Involvement from companies throughout the global supply chain, from primes to SMEs, and delivered in conjunction with aerospace trade association ADS Group

Working with delivery partners including: the Royal Aeronautical Society; Aviation Skills Foundation; The Air league; Stem Learning; STEM Flyer, and IET (The Institution of Engineering and Technology).

The STEM skills shortage is an indisputable challenge facing industry; figures reported by Engineering & Technology (2019) indicate that 186,000 skilled recruits are needed each year until 2024 to reduce the shortage.

As well as the wealth of planned activities, industry professionals representing all aspects of the workplace - from HR and marketing through to pilots and innovators - will provide a comprehensive picture of the opportunities that can lead to a rewarding and lucrative career.

